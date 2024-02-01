Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after South Zone vs Central Zone, Match 6

Three games were played on the second day of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 across venues in Vadodara, Gujarat.

West Zone thrashed North East Zone by 332 runs to move to pole position in the points table. East Zone routed North Zone by 194 runs in the second games, while Central Zone registered a six-wicket win over South Zone in the most pulsating clash of the day.

With two wins in as many games and a formidable net run rate of 3.915, West Zone leadsthe points table. Even though Central Zone are unbeaten in the tournament, an inferior NRR of 1.340 puts them in second place.

East Zone and North Zone have won and lost one game apiece after the action of Day 2 and are third and fourth , respectively. Meanwhile, South Zone and North East Zone are rooted at the bottom of the points table after back-to-back defeats.

Here’s the updated points table of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024:

Rank Team Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 West Zone 2 2 0 0 8 3.915 2 Central Zone 2 2 0 0 8 1.34 3 East Zone 2 1 1 0 4 1.594 4 North Zone 2 1 1 0 4 -1.61 5 South Zone 2 0 2 0 0 -0.469 6 North East Zone 2 0 2 0 0 -5.142

West Zone batters blaze away against North East Zone in Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy; Richa Ghosh hits ton for East Zone

Despite West Zone opener Yastika Bhatia’s contribution of 38 off 35, other batters stepped up to post a mammoth score of 393-9 in their first innings against North East Zone in the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy.

Half-centuries from Tejal Hasabnis (89), Humairaa Kaazi (51), Radha Yadav (76) and Anuja Patil (68) as there were runs galore for West Zone. Anuja and Radha were once again on song, combining to share seven scalps to bundle up North East Zone for a paltry 61 in 26.5 overs.

Meanwhile, Dayalan Hemalatha (80) and Bharti Fulmali (53*) helped Central Zone chase down 217 against South Zone with 15 deliveries to spare. Meanwhile, Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh’s ton (124 off 118) was instrumental in East Zone’s win against North Zone.

