Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after North East Zone vs South Zone, Match 12

The rain played a spoilsport in the 10th match of the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 30. Only 11 overs were possible in the game between the North Zone Women and the West Zone Women before it was called off.

Persistent rain resulted in the abandonment of the 11th match where the Central Zone Women were scheduled to face the East Zone Women.

There is a minor change in the points table of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023. East Zone Women continue to top the table after having grabbed 14 points in four games. The North Zone Women and the West Zone Women follow the East Zone Women in the points table.

Both have 10 points each, with the North Zone Women having a net run rate of +1.863 as opposed to +1.393 of the West Zone Women. The South Zone Women have moved up to the fourth spot after grabbing their second win, taking their total to eight points.

The Central Zone Women have slipped to the fifth spot after their game was washed out. They have six points under their belt and have a net run rate of +0.012. North East Zone Women continue to struggle in the competition and are reeling at the bottom of the points table with four losses in as many games.

The South Zone Women walk unscathed past the North East Zone Women who remain winless

In the 12th match of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023, the South Zone Women won the toss and chose to bowl first. North East Zone Women batters never got going and only managed to score 76 at the end of their 20 overs.

The South Zone Women picked up six wickets in total, with Shikha Pandey finishing with figures of 3/3 in her four overs, which included 21 dot balls. Bhogi Shravani also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

In reply, V Sneha Deepthi fell on 28 but Purvaja Verlekar (18*) and Yuvashri (22*) made sure that there were no hiccups in the chase. They got across the line in 11 overs with nine wickets in hand to grab two crucial points.

In the 10th match, the North Zone Women elected to bat first against the West Zone Women. They had a shaky start as they were 56/4 at the end of 11 overs before the rain arrived and washed out the game.

Sayali Satghare was exceptional with the ball for the West Zone Women. She registered figures of 4/11 in her four overs but the rain played a spoilsport as both sides shared two points each.

Persistent rain resulted in the abandonment of the 11th match of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023. The Central Zone Women were all set to take on the East Zone Women but the game was called off and both sides had to settle for two points each.