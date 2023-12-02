Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 5 (Updated) ft. Yastika Bhatia and Ekta Bisht

A total of three games were played on Day 5 of the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy. West Zone bagged a seven-wicket win over South Zone in the first game.

In the second contest, Central Zone secured a whopping 98-run win over North East Zone. Meanwhile, East Zone thumped North Zone by five wickets in the third and final game of the day.

Speaking about the first game, South Zone opted to bat first and could only muster a below-par total of 114/7 in 20 overs. Captain Shikha Pandey was the top-scorer with the willow, smacking 32 runs off 31 balls, with four fours. Radha P Yadav and Dakshini scalped two wickets apiece for West Zone.

In the chase, opener Yastika Bhatia was the standout batter with a 37-run knock in 32 balls, including six fours and one six. Captain Jemimah Rodrigues gave substantial support with 33 runs off 38 balls, smacking two boundaries. Najla CMC picked up two wickets for South Zone, but in vain.

Shifting our focus to the second game of the day, Central Zone batted first after losing the toss. Their batters were brilliant in the middle, scoring 141/6 in 20 overs. Punam Raut's 39-run knock in 36 balls was crucial in setting up a good total.

In response, North East Zone collapsed to 43 all-out in 20 overs. Linthoingambi Rajkumari was the top-scorer with just 11. Regrettably, all batters faltered badly to stage a collapse. Ekta Bisht was the star bowler with a four-wicket haul for Central Zone.

Moving to the third match, North Zone batted first and scored 112/6 in 20 overs. Batting at no.3, Harleen Doel was the lone shining star with 55 runs off 51 balls, featuring three fours and two sixes. Spinner Saika Ishaque scalped three wickets for East Zone in the first innings.

In response, East Zone chased down the target in just 17.2 overs, losing five wickets. Opener Deepti smacked an unbeaten match-winning knock of 48 runs in 41 balls, featuring 6 fours. Madhu and Parunika Sisodia scalped two wickets apiece.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Bhavana Goplani 4 3 2 112 51 112 92 121.74 - 1 4 11 2 Yastika Bhatia 5 4 - 107 54 26.75 92 116.3 - 1 1 20 3 Punam Raut 4 4 - 106 39 26.5 108 98.15 - - 2 15 4 Sushma Verma 5 5 2 105 47 35 118 88.98 - - 2 10 5 Ashwani Kumari 4 4 1 98 52 32.67 53 184.91 - 1 4 15 6 Amanjot Kaur 5 5 3 98 48 49 79 124.05 - - 1 11 7 Deepti Sharma"}">Deepti Sharma 4 4 2 90 48 45 111 81.08 - - - 10 8 Shikha Pandey 5 4 - 90 36 22.5 86 104.65 - - - 12 9 Harleen Deol 5 5 1 85 55 21.25 83 102.41 - 1 2 7 10 Humeira Kazi 5 4 - 72 41 18 66 109.09 - - 1 7

West Zone’s no.5 batter Bhavana Goplani moved up from second rank to the pole position, smacking 112 runs from three innings at an average of 112. Her colleague and opening batter Yastika Bhatia propelled herself from fifth rank to the second position with 107 runs from four innings.

Central Zone opener Punam Raut smacked 39 runs against North East Zone to move up from sixth slot to occupy the third spot, racking up 106 runs. North Zone middle-order batter Sushma Verma slipped from top to fourth position with 105 runs.

Ashwani Kumari (98) slipped from third to fifth slot, averaging 32.67. Amanjot Kaur descended from fourth to sixth position, smacking 98 runs at an average of 49. Deepti Sharma moved from 17th position to the seventh with 90 runs, averaging 45.

Shikha Pandey (90) climbed from 11th to the eighth spot with an average of 22.5. Harleen Deol rocketed from 26th rank to the ninth spot with 85 runs. Humeira Kazi (72) slid one rank to the 10th spot.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Ekta Bisht 4 4 15.3 60 8 4/5 7.5 3.87 11.63 1 - 2 2 Parunika Sisodia 5 4 13.5 76 8 2/13 9.5 5.49 10.38 - - - 3 Saika Ishaque 4 4 15 54 7 3/19 7.71 3.6 12.86 - - 3 4 Anusha Sundaresan 5 5 18.3 107 7 3/11 15.29 5.78 15.86 - - - 5 Titas Sadhu 4 4 15 52 6 4/6 8.67 3.47 15 1 - 2 6 Renuka Thakur 3 3 11 46 6 3/17 7.67 4.18 11 - - 2 7 Shikha Pandey 5 5 18 89 6 3/3 14.83 4.94 18 - - 2 8 Sayali Satghare 5 5 18 89 6 4/11 14.83 4.94 18 1 - - 9 Poonam Yadav 4 4 16 80 6 2/11 13.33 5 16 - - 4 10 Shafali Verma 5 3 7.1 46 6 4/5 7.67 6.42 7.17 1 - -

Central Zone spinner Ekta Bisht propelled herself from 12th rank to the pole position with eight wickets, averaging 7.5. North Zone bowler Parunika Sisodia ascended to the second rank from fourth spot, scalping eight wickets at an average of 9.5.

East Zone spinner Saika Ishaque rocketed from the 10th to the third slot with seven wickets, averaging 7.71. South Zone bowler Anusha Sundaresan climbed up from seventh rank to the fourth spot with seven wickets, averaging 15.29.

East Zone's Titas Sadhu (6) slipped from second to fifth rank. Renuka Thakur (6) descended from third to sixth rank while South Zone pacer Shikha Pandey (6) slid one rank to the seventh position.

Sayali Satghare (6) slid from fifth to eighth rank. Poonam Yadav (6) retained her ninth rank with Shafali Verma (6) slipping from sixth to the 10th slot.