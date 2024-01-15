Cricket

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Points Table Updated standings after Round 6

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jan 15, 2024 17:33 IST
Updated points table of Senior Women
Updated points table of Senior Women's One Day Trophy after Round 5

With 17 teams competing, Day 6 of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 saw fierce competition.

Here is the updated standings after Round 6 of the competition:

Group A: Manipur Struggles, Railways Predominate

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Railways640021.65820
2Tamil Nadu631020.88916
3Assam631020.23116
4Madhya Pradesh621021.82812
5Saurashtra622020.14512
6Chandigarh61202-0.4398
7Odisha61302-0.5938
8Manipur60402-3.9434

Railways lead Group A with four victories, earning 20 points in total. Not far behind, Tamil Nadu and Assam each claimed three wins, earning 16 points. With two victories apiece, Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra have 12 points each, placing them in the center of the pack.

With only one win, Chhattisgarh and Orissa lag with eight points each. Regretfully, Manipur is situated at the bottom of the table win zero wins.

Group B: Bihar at the Bottom, Tripura's Unbeaten Run

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Tripura660001.34224
2Gujarat651000.98120
3Vidarbha642000.30914
4Pondicherry633000.7812
5Karnataka"}">Karnataka633000.42412
6Jharkhand62400-0.2848
7Mizoram61500-2.324
8Bihar60600-1.3690

Tripura dominate Group B with six victories in a row and have an impressive 24 points with a net run rate (NRR) of 1.342. Gujarat are right behind with five victories, one loss, and 20 points.

Third place goes to Vidarbha, who had four victories. With three victories apiece, Pondicherry and Karnataka take fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Jharkhand have two wins and are ranked sixth. Mizoram and Bihar are at the bottom of the rankings, with Mizoram having won once and Bihar having not yet won.

Group C: Meghalaya's Struggles, Rajasthan's Confidence Surge

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Rajasthan550000.87120
2Maharashtra"}">Maharashtra541001.56416
3Haryana642000.95816
4Goa532001.79512
5Uttar Pradesh51400-0.4414
6J & K51400-0.6674
7Meghalaya50500-4.1130

Rajasthan lead Group C with 20 points and a winning streak of five games. With four victories apiece, Maharashtra and Haryana tie for second place with 16 points each.

Goa take fourth place with three wins. With one victory apiece, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively. Unfortunately, Meghalaya are holding the wooden spoon.

Group D: Arunachal Pradesh at the Bottom, Uttarakhand at the Top

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Uttarakhand550002.20620
2Mumbai541001.89316
3Punjab"}">Punjab532000.06612
4Bengal624000.9588
5Hyderabad523000.5868
6Chhattisgarh52300-0.0888
7Arunachal Pradesh50500-6.1050

In Group D, Uttarakhand are atop with five wins in a row and 20 points. Mumbai, after four victories, take second place with 16 points.

After three victories, Punjab are next with 12 points. With two victories apiece, Bengal, Hyderabad, and Chhattisgarh occupy the middle positions.

Regretfully, Arunachal Pradesh are now ranked lowest, having lost all five of their games.

Group E: Sikkim's Struggles, Delhi's Commanding Lead

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Delhi550003.63220
2Himachal Pradesh"}">Himachal Pradesh642000.69116
3Kerala532002.10212
4Andhra532000.76412
5Baroda523000.0748
6Nagaland51400-3.8854
7Sikkim50500-4.4320

Delhi lead Group E with a five-game winning run, 20 points, and a remarkable NRR of 3.632. With 16 points, Himachal Pradesh hold the second position.

With three victories apiece, Kerala and Andhra are ranked third and fourth, respectively. With two victories, Baroda are fifth, while Nagaland, with one victory, are sixth. Sikkim continue to struggle and are winless.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...