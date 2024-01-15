Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Points Table Updated standings after Round 6

With 17 teams competing, Day 6 of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 saw fierce competition.

Here is the updated standings after Round 6 of the competition:

Group A: Manipur Struggles, Railways Predominate

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Railways 6 4 0 0 2 1.658 20 2 Tamil Nadu 6 3 1 0 2 0.889 16 3 Assam 6 3 1 0 2 0.231 16 4 Madhya Pradesh 6 2 1 0 2 1.828 12 5 Saurashtra 6 2 2 0 2 0.145 12 6 Chandigarh 6 1 2 0 2 -0.439 8 7 Odisha 6 1 3 0 2 -0.593 8 8 Manipur 6 0 4 0 2 -3.943 4

Railways lead Group A with four victories, earning 20 points in total. Not far behind, Tamil Nadu and Assam each claimed three wins, earning 16 points. With two victories apiece, Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra have 12 points each, placing them in the center of the pack.

With only one win, Chhattisgarh and Orissa lag with eight points each. Regretfully, Manipur is situated at the bottom of the table win zero wins.

Group B: Bihar at the Bottom, Tripura's Unbeaten Run

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Tripura 6 6 0 0 0 1.342 24 2 Gujarat 6 5 1 0 0 0.981 20 3 Vidarbha 6 4 2 0 0 0.309 14 4 Pondicherry 6 3 3 0 0 0.78 12 5 Karnataka 6 3 3 0 0 0.424 12 6 Jharkhand 6 2 4 0 0 -0.284 8 7 Mizoram 6 1 5 0 0 -2.32 4 8 Bihar 6 0 6 0 0 -1.369 0

Tripura dominate Group B with six victories in a row and have an impressive 24 points with a net run rate (NRR) of 1.342. Gujarat are right behind with five victories, one loss, and 20 points.

Third place goes to Vidarbha, who had four victories. With three victories apiece, Pondicherry and Karnataka take fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Jharkhand have two wins and are ranked sixth. Mizoram and Bihar are at the bottom of the rankings, with Mizoram having won once and Bihar having not yet won.

Group C: Meghalaya's Struggles, Rajasthan's Confidence Surge

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Rajasthan 5 5 0 0 0 0.871 20 2 Maharashtra 5 4 1 0 0 1.564 16 3 Haryana 6 4 2 0 0 0.958 16 4 Goa 5 3 2 0 0 1.795 12 5 Uttar Pradesh 5 1 4 0 0 -0.441 4 6 J & K 5 1 4 0 0 -0.667 4 7 Meghalaya 5 0 5 0 0 -4.113 0

Rajasthan lead Group C with 20 points and a winning streak of five games. With four victories apiece, Maharashtra and Haryana tie for second place with 16 points each.

Goa take fourth place with three wins. With one victory apiece, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively. Unfortunately, Meghalaya are holding the wooden spoon.

Group D: Arunachal Pradesh at the Bottom, Uttarakhand at the Top

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Uttarakhand 5 5 0 0 0 2.206 20 2 Mumbai 5 4 1 0 0 1.893 16 3 Punjab 5 3 2 0 0 0.066 12 4 Bengal 6 2 4 0 0 0.958 8 5 Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 0 0.586 8 6 Chhattisgarh 5 2 3 0 0 -0.088 8 7 Arunachal Pradesh 5 0 5 0 0 -6.105 0

In Group D, Uttarakhand are atop with five wins in a row and 20 points. Mumbai, after four victories, take second place with 16 points.

After three victories, Punjab are next with 12 points. With two victories apiece, Bengal, Hyderabad, and Chhattisgarh occupy the middle positions.

Regretfully, Arunachal Pradesh are now ranked lowest, having lost all five of their games.

Group E: Sikkim's Struggles, Delhi's Commanding Lead

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Delhi 5 5 0 0 0 3.632 20 2 Himachal Pradesh 6 4 2 0 0 0.691 16 3 Kerala 5 3 2 0 0 2.102 12 4 Andhra 5 3 2 0 0 0.764 12 5 Baroda 5 2 3 0 0 0.074 8 6 Nagaland 5 1 4 0 0 -3.885 4 7 Sikkim 5 0 5 0 0 -4.432 0

Delhi lead Group E with a five-game winning run, 20 points, and a remarkable NRR of 3.632. With 16 points, Himachal Pradesh hold the second position.

With three victories apiece, Kerala and Andhra are ranked third and fourth, respectively. With two victories, Baroda are fifth, while Nagaland, with one victory, are sixth. Sikkim continue to struggle and are winless.

