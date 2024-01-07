Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 2 (Updated) ft. Shweta Sehrawat and Asha S

A total of 17 matches were played in round two of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 on Saturday, January 6. Four out of these 17 matches were abandoned.

Delhi won their match against Nagaland by the highest margin of the day. They posted a total of 400 runs in 50 overs. Shweta Sehrawat scored 242 runs off 150 deliveries and was the highest scorer for the team. Pratika made 101 runs off 89 deliveries. Delhi’s bowlers bundled out Nagaland for just 55 runs and won the match by 400 runs.

Goa and Himachal Pradesh defeated their opponents by the highest margin in terms of wickets. Jammu and Kashmir were bundled out for 38 runs against Goa, who won by nine wickets. Sikkim made 157 runs for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs against Himachal Pradesh, who chased down the target of 158 runs in 24.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Shweta Sehrawat DDCA 1 1 242 - 242 242 161.33 1 0 31 7 2 Kashish Agarwal CAB 2 2 203 1 141* 203 95.75 1 1 13 0 3 V Sneha Deepthi ACA 2 2 175 - 173 87.5 126.81 1 0 22 4 4 Shrey GOACA 2 2 166 1 139 166 105.73 1 0 21 2 5 Dhara Gujjar CAB 2 2 163 - 142 81.5 84.89 1 0 13 0 6 Shikha Pandey GOACA 2 1 154 1 154* - 181.17 1 0 19 7 7 G Divya KSCA 2 2 151 1 137* 151 98.69 1 0 17 6 8 Tanisha Ohlan HCA 2 2 151 1 106* 151 95.56 1 0 16 0 9 Monika P Devi HPCA 2 2 137 1 85 137 123.42 0 2 16 5 10 Sanchita S Changlani GUCA 2 2 131 1 83 131 72.37 0 1 12 0

Shweta Sehrawat scored 242 runs off 150 deliveries for Delhi. She is the highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Kashish Agarwal became the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. She has made 203 runs in two matches at an average of 95.75.

V Sneha Deepthi has slipped to third place from first. She has made 175 runs in two matches at an average of 87.50.

Shrey has moved to fourth position from third on this list. She has amassed 166 runs in two matches at an average of 105.73.

Dhara Gujjar is the fifth-highest run-scorer after round two. She has scored a total of 163 runs in two matches at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 84.89.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

1 Asha S CAP 2 2 8 18.3 65 5 8.12 3.51 13.87 0 1 2 Rin Mawii CAM 2 2 7 18.5 81 5 11.57 4.3 16.14 0 1 3 P Naik MCA 2 2 6 14.4 22 5 3.66 1.5 14.66 0 1 4 Reshma Nayak TCA 2 2 6 13 35 4 5.83 2.69 13 1 0 5 Sahana S Pawar KSCA 2 2 6 19 54 3 9 2.84 19 0 0 6 Dhara Gujjar CAB 2 1 5 8 27 5 5.4 3.37 9.6 0 1 7 Sasthi Mondal CAB 2 2 5 9 37 3 7.4 4.11 10.8 0 0 8 Vaishnavi Khandkar VCA 2 2 5 14.4 37 4 7.4 2.52 17.6 1 0 9 Priyanka Luthra JSCA 2 2 5 15 39 3 7.8 2.6 18 0 0 10 Durga Murmu JSCA 2 2 5 17.1 42 4 8.4 2.44 20.6 1 0

Asha S is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. She has taken eight wickets in two matches at an average of 8.12.

Rin Mawii has seven wickets to her name and has a bowling average of 11.57. P Naik has picked six wickets as well and has slipped to the third position from first.

Reshma Nayak has taken six wickets in two matches at an average of 5.83 and has moved from third place to fourth.

Sahana S Pawar has picked six wickets in two matches at an average of nine, an economy of 2.84, and a strike rate of 19. She is in fifth position on this list.

