Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024: Updated Points Table after Round 2

Teams across five groups were in action on Day 2 in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy on Saturday. As many as 17 matches took place across several venues.

Here’s a look at the points table of each group following the action on Day 2:

Group A: Madhya Pradesh at the top, followed by Railways

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Madhya Pradesh 2 1 0 0 1 5.24 6 2 Railways 2 1 0 0 1 2.24 6 3 Saurashtra 2 1 0 0 1 0.433 6 4 Assam 2 1 0 0 1 0.124 6 5 Odisha 2 0 1 0 1 -0.124 2 6 Chandigarh 2 0 1 0 1 -0.433 2 7 Tamil Nadu 2 0 1 0 1 -2.24 2 8 Manipur 2 0 1 0 1 -5.24 2

In group A, all the matches scheduled between Chandigarh and Railways, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Assam and Saurashtra, Manipur and Odisha were abandoned.

As a result, Madhya Pradesh stays at the top, followed by Railways and Saurashtra at two and three, respectively. The likes of Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and Manipur are yet to earn their first win.

Group B: Gujarat and Tripura earn consecutive wins

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Tripura 2 2 0 0 0 1.9 8 2 Gujarat 2 2 0 0 0 1.292 8 3 Karnataka 2 1 1 0 0 0.54 4 4 Jharkhand 2 1 1 0 0 0.54 4 5 Pondicherry 2 1 1 0 0 0.229 4 6 Vidarbha 2 1 1 0 0 -0.86 4 7 Bihar 2 0 2 0 0 -0.76 0 8 Mizoram 2 0 2 0 0 -2.87 0

Gujarat women beat Mizoram women by 116 runs to record their second consecutive win. They find themselves at the top, followed by Tripura, who now also have two wins, having beaten Bihar by 19 runs. Karnataka and Jharkhand are at third and fourth, respectively, with one win each.

After losing their first game, Pondicherry earned their first win on Saturday beating Karnataka by 35 runs. They find themselves at fifth spot, followed by Vidharbha and Bihar at six and seven, respectively.

Group C: Goa and Maharashtra continue winning run

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Goa 2 2 0 0 0 6.071 8 2 Maharashtra 2 2 0 0 0 1.367 8 3 Haryana 2 1 1 0 0 1.22 4 4 Rajasthan 1 1 0 0 0 0.76 4 5 Uttar Pradesh 1 0 1 0 0 -0.38 0 6 J & K 2 0 2 0 0 -2.372 0 7 Meghalaya 2 0 2 0 0 -5.27 0

Goa registered their second consecutive win after beating Jammu and Kashmir by 9 wickets to dominate the points tally in Group C. Haryana beat Meghalaya by a big margin of 227 runs to earn their first win and, thus, take the third spot.

Maharashtra handed UP their first loss and, thereby, recorded their second consecutive win. Maharashtra is closely following Goa at second position on the points tally.

Group D: Chhattisgarh ease past Mumbai, Bengal crush Arunachal Pradesh

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Mumbai 2 1 1 0 0 3.859 4 2 Bengal 2 1 1 0 0 2.84 4 3 Uttarakhand 1 1 0 0 0 1.88 4 4 Punjab 1 1 0 0 0 0.576 4 5 Hyderabad 2 1 1 0 0 -0.116 4 6 Chhattisgarh 2 1 1 0 0 -0.913 4 7 Arunachal Pradesh 2 0 2 0 0 -6.96 0

Chhattisgarh put in a sensational performance to beat Mumbai by 4 wickets and, thereby, registered their first win. However, despite the toss, Mumbai still find themselves at the top of the table. Bengal crushed Arunachal Pradesh by a massive win of 308 runs to take the number two position. Punjab got off to a winning start, beating Hyderabad by 3 wickets.

Group E: Himachal Pradesh continuous to stay on top

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Himachal Pradesh 2 2 0 0 0 4.344 8 2 Andhra 2 2 0 0 0 2.479 8 3 Delhi 1 1 0 0 0 8 4 4 Kerala 1 1 0 0 0 4.32 4 5 Baroda 2 0 2 0 0 -2.187 0 6 Sikkim 2 0 2 0 0 -4.16 0 7 Nagaland 2 0 2 0 0 -7.369 0

In the group E, Himachal Pradesh registered their second consecutive win after beating Sikkim by 9 wickets. They have maintained their supremacy at the top.

Sikkim, on the other hand, lost their second game on the trot. They find themselves second from the bottom, while Nagaland are rooted at the bottom.

With two wins in two games, Andhra Pradesh take the second position on the table. Delhi got off to a winning start as they beat Nagaland by a big margin of 400 runs. They find themselves at third on the table.

