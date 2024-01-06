Cricket

Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024: Updated Points Table after Round 2

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jan 06, 2024 23:00 IST
Goa &amp; Maharashtra dominate Group C (Credits: BCCI)
Teams across five groups were in action on Day 2 in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy on Saturday. As many as 17 matches took place across several venues.

Here’s a look at the points table of each group following the action on Day 2:

Group A: Madhya Pradesh at the top, followed by Railways

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Madhya Pradesh210015.246
2Railways210012.246
3Saurashtra210010.4336
4Assam210010.1246
5Odisha20101-0.1242
6Chandigarh20101-0.4332
7Tamil Nadu20101-2.242
8Manipur20101-5.242

In group A, all the matches scheduled between Chandigarh and Railways, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Assam and Saurashtra, Manipur and Odisha were abandoned.

As a result, Madhya Pradesh stays at the top, followed by Railways and Saurashtra at two and three, respectively. The likes of Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and Manipur are yet to earn their first win.

Group B: Gujarat and Tripura earn consecutive wins

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Tripura220001.98
2Gujarat220001.2928
3Karnataka211000.544
4Jharkhand211000.544
5Pondicherry211000.2294
6Vidarbha21100-0.864
7Bihar20200-0.760
8Mizoram20200-2.870

Gujarat women beat Mizoram women by 116 runs to record their second consecutive win. They find themselves at the top, followed by Tripura, who now also have two wins, having beaten Bihar by 19 runs. Karnataka and Jharkhand are at third and fourth, respectively, with one win each.

After losing their first game, Pondicherry earned their first win on Saturday beating Karnataka by 35 runs. They find themselves at fifth spot, followed by Vidharbha and Bihar at six and seven, respectively.

Group C: Goa and Maharashtra continue winning run

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Goa220006.0718
2Maharashtra220001.3678
3Haryana211001.224
4Rajasthan110000.764
5Uttar Pradesh10100-0.380
6J & K20200-2.3720
7Meghalaya20200-5.270

Goa registered their second consecutive win after beating Jammu and Kashmir by 9 wickets to dominate the points tally in Group C. Haryana beat Meghalaya by a big margin of 227 runs to earn their first win and, thus, take the third spot.

Maharashtra handed UP their first loss and, thereby, recorded their second consecutive win. Maharashtra is closely following Goa at second position on the points tally.

Group D: Chhattisgarh ease past Mumbai, Bengal crush Arunachal Pradesh

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Mumbai211003.8594
2Bengal211002.844
3Uttarakhand110001.884
4Punjab110000.5764
5Hyderabad21100-0.1164
6Chhattisgarh21100-0.9134
7Arunachal Pradesh20200-6.960

Chhattisgarh put in a sensational performance to beat Mumbai by 4 wickets and, thereby, registered their first win. However, despite the toss, Mumbai still find themselves at the top of the table. Bengal crushed Arunachal Pradesh by a massive win of 308 runs to take the number two position. Punjab got off to a winning start, beating Hyderabad by 3 wickets.

Group E: Himachal Pradesh continuous to stay on top

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Himachal Pradesh220004.3448
2Andhra220002.4798
3Delhi1100084
4Kerala110004.324
5Baroda20200-2.1870
6Sikkim20200-4.160
7Nagaland20200-7.3690

In the group E, Himachal Pradesh registered their second consecutive win after beating Sikkim by 9 wickets. They have maintained their supremacy at the top.

Sikkim, on the other hand, lost their second game on the trot. They find themselves second from the bottom, while Nagaland are rooted at the bottom.

With two wins in two games, Andhra Pradesh take the second position on the table. Delhi got off to a winning start as they beat Nagaland by a big margin of 400 runs. They find themselves at third on the table.

