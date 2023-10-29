Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 6 (October 28)

A total of 17 games were played on Day 6 of Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023 with 34 teams witnessing some thrilling outcomes and results. On that note, let’s take a look at how teams fared across five different groups.

Punjab eye knockout spot in Group A

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table

Starting with Group A, Punjab top the points table and have almost qualified for the knockouts. Railways and Haryana are looking for the second spot and one of the sides would be qualifying for the knockout stage.

Other sides in this particular group- Tripura, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Sikkim have been eliminated from the tournament. However, all the sides have one more game to play. Sikkim, unfortunately, are yet to win a game.

Karnataka on top in Group B

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table

In Group B, the top four sides are still in contention for the top two knockout spots. Karnataka lead the standings with 20 points and a net run rate of 2.26. Bengal, UP, and Tamil Nadu are the next three ranked sides in the standings.

Unfortunately, Saurashtra, Chandigarh, and Puducherry can't move forward as they haven't won enough games in the competition. Meghalaya failed to win a game after playing six games so far.

Baroda top the standings in Group C

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table

Shifting the focus to Group C, Baroda tops the points table with 20 points at a net run rate of 2.468. Mumbai, Delhi, and Maharashtra have equal chances of moving forward in the tournament.

However, Vidarbha and Gujarat failed to add enough wins to their tally to move forward. Mizoram are winless so far after taking part in five encounters.

Group D dominated by Kerala

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table

Delving into the details of Group D, Kerala bagged five consecutive wins to make it to the top position in the standings. Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh need a big win apiece to make it to the knockouts.

Unfortunately, Goa, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur can't make it to the knockouts as they have failed to create an impact in the tournament so far. However, they would be looking to spoil other teams' chances.

Madhya Pradesh steal Group E pole position

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table

In Group E, MP is leading the standings with 24 points from six matches. Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad have a good chance of making it to the next stage by winning their next games.

In this group, Odisha, Nagaland, J&K, and Arunachal Pradesh are out of the competition after failing to win enough games to make it to the next stage. Regrettably, Arunachal Pradesh bagged five consecutive defeats.