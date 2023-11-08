Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 10 (Updated) ft. Jemimah Rodrigues and Saima Thakor

Bengal faced Mumbai in the second semi-final of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy on Tuesday, November 7, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Bengal won the toss and elected to bat but didn’t have a great start, losing two wickets for just 13 runs. They lost another wicket at the end of the eighth over and could pile up just 32 runs. Priyanka Bala and Richa Ghosh added 43 runs off 30 deliveries for the fourth wicket and helped the team cross the 50-run mark.

Bengal managed to post 117 runs for the loss of six wickets. Bala emerged as the highest scorer with 32 runs off 38 deliveries while Ghosh scored 28 runs off 18 balls.

Saima Thakor and Fatima Jaffer took two wickets each for Bengal while Sayali Satghare and Manali Dakshini picked up one wicket each. Thakor gave away 13 runs in three overs and became the joint second-highest wicket-taker for Mumbai.

Mumbai lost the first two wickets for 37 runs during the chase, but that didn’t have any effect on them. Jemimah Rodrigues played the role of a lone warrior and finished with 82 runs off 62 deliveries. Her innings aided Mumbai to reach 118 runs in 18.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

The finals on Thursday, November 9, will feature Mumbai and Uttarakhand, both making their maiden appearance in the tournament's ultimate match.

Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Jemimah Rodrigues scored her second half-century of the tournament in this game. Her innings of 82 runs off 62 deliveries helped her maintain her position at the top of this list. She has amassed 443 runs in nine outings at an average of 63.29 and a strike rate of 138.00.

Punam Raut is second on this list of run-scorers in the tournament. She scored 43 runs off 41 deliveries against Kerala in the semi-final game and guided Uttarakhand to a victory. She has scored 343 runs in nine innings at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 111.

Poonam Khemnar is one of the four batters who made a century in the tournament. Her unbeaten knock of 142 runs off 70 deliveries against Arunachal Pradesh is still the highest individual score in the tournament. She made a total of 329 runs in seven games at an average of 54.83 and a strike rate of 139.40.

Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Saika Ishaque of Bengal finished the season with 18 wickets in nine games and is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament at this moment. She has a bowling average of 8.22, an economy of 4.22, and a strike rate of 11.66.

Bhogi Shravani is one of the two bowlers who picked a four-wicket haul twice this season. She took a total of 15 wickets at an average of 5.33, an economy of 4, and a strike rate of 8.

Jintimani Kalita is another bowler with 15 wickets to her name this season. She also picked up a four-wicket haul twice this season. Kalita bowled with an average of 8.06, an economy of 5.07, and a strike rate of 9.53.