SFU vs SEO, Match 4: Who won today's match in MLC 2023?

The Seattle Orcas (SEO) defeated the San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) by 35 runs in the fourth match of the Major League Cricket (MLC) on Sunday, July 16. They move to the top of the table, winning their first two matches of the league.

The Orcas lost Quinton de Kock early to Haris Rauf. Nauman Anwar, the top-scorer in the last game for the Seattle Orcas, notched up 21-ball 30 and added a 44-run partnership with Shehan Jayasuriya.

Jayasuriya played the anchor role well for both Anwar and Klassen. Batting at four, Heinrich Klaasen got to his first half-century of the tournament today. He ended with 31-ball 53, helping the Seattle Orcas reach 177/4.

Cameron Gannon starred with 4 for 23

Chasing 178 to win, a 42-run opening stand between Finn Allen and Matthew Wade almost took the game away from the Seattle Orcas. However, the bowlers pulled things back in the middle overs thanks to Cameron Gannon's four wickets.

Gannon first dismissed Corey Anderson for 12 runs. In the 18th over, he bagged three other wickets. Initially, in the second ball of the over, he got rid of Liam Plunkett. Shadab Khan, who looked dangerous in the middle, hitting two sixes and as many fours, got out in the same over.

Gannon once again bowled well to dismiss the Pakistan all-rounder. A slower delivery caused the trouble as Shadab Khan gloved it to Quinton de Kock. Gannon later finished the innings by bagging Carmi le Roux's wicket in the next delivery.

SFU vs SEO, Match 4: Who won the Player of the Match in today's MLC match?

After losing Quinton de Kock and Nauman Anwar, the Seattle Orcas needed a big score to pick up two wins in two nights. Heinrich Klaasen provided entertainment to the crowd in the latter part of the first innings and was the only player to cross the fifty-run mark in the game. He smashed three sixes and four boundaries for his 31-ball 53 runs.

After helping the Orcas reach 177, the South African star guarded the long-on position during the second innings. He grabbed three catches, including the catches of Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch. Klaasen won the Player of the Match for his exciting performance.