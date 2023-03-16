"Shafali Verma - blow hot, blow cold - but they are okay with it" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' strengths heading into WPL 2023 clash against GG

Aakash Chopra believes the Delhi Capitals' (DC) biggest strength heading into their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash against the Gujarat Giants (GG) is the role clarity given to each player.

The two sides will lock horns at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 16. While a win for DC would guarantee them a playoff berth, a reversal for GG would leave them with an extremely uphill task to make the grade.

While previewing the game on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra pointed out that the Delhi Capitals are not concerned about Shafali Verma's inconsistency, stating:

"Delhi are doing well and it is necessary to know why they are doing so. Shafali Verma - blow hot, blow cold - but they are okay with it. You will not feel from Meg Lanning's face that why Shafali is playing like that. She understands that Shafali will step aside and play one day and play solidly another day."

The former Indian opener heaped praise on Meg Lanning's captaincy, elaborating:

"I feel Meg Lanning's captaincy is absolutely canny. She understands the pulse of the game extremely well. That is why you will see how she rotates the bowlers, never looks flustered. She has an absolutely calm demeanor as someone who actually understands and controls the game."

Lanning has stood out in WPL 2023 with her astute captaincy. Apart from showcasing her leadership skills, she is also the top run-getter in the tournament, having amassed 221 runs in five games.

"Alice Capsey's role is defined" - Aakash Chopra on the other Delhi Capitals batters

Alice Capsey has scored her runs at a strike rate of 158.53. [P/C: wplt20.com]

Chopra added that the Delhi Capitals' middle-order batters also play to the plan, explaining:

"Alice Capsey's role is defined, that she will come and hit. Marizanne Kapp will play cautiously. Jemimah Rodrigues can accelerate and is also the one who won't allow a collapse to happen. There is a slight problem in the batting after that, where Jess Jonassen has to come."

The reputed commentator concluded by pointing out that the Delhi Capitals have a well-rounded bowling attack as well, observing:

"In bowling, Shikha Pandey started the tournament cold but after that, she has picked up and how. She is in the Purple Cap race and interestingly enough, she is the bowler who has induced the most false shots in this entire tournament. Jess Jonassen bowls well. They get Radha Yadav to bowl with the new ball. They are a very good team."

Shikha Pandey, with eight wickets, is the most successful bowler for the Capitals. Tara Norris and Marizanne Kapp, who have picked up a five-wicket haul apiece, have accounted for seven and six dismissals respectively.

Poll : Which is the better all-round team in WPL 2023? Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians 0 votes