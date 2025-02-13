Shaheen Afridi and two other Pakistan players fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct in PAK vs SA clash of 2025 Tri Series

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Kamran Ghulam for their inappropriate behavior during the Pakistan-South Africa clash of the ODI tri-series in Karachi on, Wednesday, February 12. All three players breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Afridi was fined 25 percent of his match fees for deliberately obstructing South African batter Matthew Breetzke, who was completing a single in the 28th over of the innings. This resulted in physical contact and a heated exchange between the two players.

The ripple effect of the above altercation was seen in the next over when Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma was run out after a mix-up with Breetzke. As Bavuma was getting set to walk off the field, Shakeel and Ghulam celebrated wildly in his face.

The duo were fined 10 percent each of their match fees for the act. The penalties aside, all three Pakistan players were handed one demerit point on their disciplinary records.

The trio accepted their offenses and the subsequent penalties, meaning no further formal hearings will be required.

Coming to the game, Pakistan conceded a massive 352/5 to South Africa in their 50 overs in the do-or-die encounter. With a berth in the final at stake, the hosts then produced an inspired batting performance to pull off a stunning run-chase in 49 overs.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan and batting all-rounder Salman Ali Agha scored big centuries to ensure Pakistan advanced to the final against New Zealand on Friday, February 14.

"I kept teasing him to get a wicket" - Shaheen Afridi on the Matthew Breetzke incident

Shaheen Afridi reflected on his altercation with Matthew Breetzke and admitted to teasing the South African batter in an attempt to pick up a wicket.

Coming off a brilliant century against New Zealand, Breetzke was in full flow once again against Pakistan. He added 119 runs for the second wicket with Bavuma before the latter's run-out.

Talking about the incident post-match, Afridi said (Via Cricket Pakistan):

"For the first time, Matthew didn’t say anything. I kept teasing him to get a wicket. Whatever happened on the field stayed there. However, after the match, Matthew and I met, shook hands, and became good friends."

Afridi finished with mediocre figures of 2/66 in 10 overs as South Africa posted a formidable total for Pakistan to chase down. This was after he conceded a woeful 88 off his 10 overs in the tri-series opener against New Zealand.

Afridi will hope for a return to form in the final against the Kiwis ahead of the Champions Trophy, which starts on February 19.

