I am completely fit right now: Shaheen Afridi denies feeling overworked

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi has refuted rumors about him feeling overworked or fatigued. Afridi has been one of the most promising international pacers in the last couple of years but several former cricketers have warned against playing him too much.

Shaheen Afridi recently broke into the top ten bowling rankings in Tests, climbing to the number eight position. He recently took ten wickets in the second Test against the West Indies in Kingston. As a result, he prevented Pakistan's series loss by leveling it.

In an interview with Daily Jang, Shaheen Afridi said he tells the management when he wants to rest and feels fit now. The 21-year old expressed confidence in the management, saying they know when to rest players.

"I inform the team management whenever I feel I need to be rested. I am completely fit right now. The team management knows best when to give which player ample amount of rest," said Afridi.

Shaheen Afridi in the #WIvPAK series:



⭐️ Three innings

⭐️ 14 wickets

⭐️ 11.42 average

⭐️ 2.84 economy



A bonafide star!

The left-arm seamer also revealed he doesn't play for records and keeps himself fit to prolong his career.

"I am not focused on breaking any fast bowler's records for the simple reason that records will always keep on breaking. I always try to keep myself completely fit and play for longer durations for Pakistan," explained Afridi.

Afridi also welcomed Ramiz Raja's appointment as the next chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"Imran Khan as prime minister and Ramiz Raja as chairman of the PCB will benefit Pakistan cricket. I met Imran Khan before the 2019 cricket World Cup. I haven't had the pleasure to meet him separately," said Afridi.

Shaheen Afridi will next be in action in the limited-overs fixtures at home against New Zealand and England. The young fast bowler remains key to Pakistan's chances at the T20 World Cup in the UAE in October.

The Men in Green will open their campaign against India in Dubai on October 24. Babar Azam's men are clubbed with Afghanistan, New Zealand, and India in Group 2. Though Pakistan won the tournament back in 2009 in England, they haven't reached the semi-finals since 2010.

