Shahid Afridi admits he misses his kids during quarantine after testing coronavirus positive

Shahid Afridi is the second former Pakistan cricketer after Taufeeq Umar to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Afridi admitted he knew he would be at risk of catching the virus as he had been travelling a lot for his charity work.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is one of the few high-profile cricketers to have tested positive for COVID-19. The former Pakistan all-rounder posted a video on Facebook, quashing rumours that his health had been ‘degrading’, though he admitted that the initial few days have taken a heavy toll on his body.

Shahid Afridi is the second former Pakistan international cricketer after Taufeeq Umar to have tested positive for COVID-19. Taufeeq had announced his recovery a few days back.

Shahid Afridi provides an update on his health

“I wanted to make this video as I have been hearing a lot about my health on social media since the past few days. First 2-3 days were really tough for me but my condition has been improving in the past few days,” Shahid Afridi said in a video posted on Facebook.

“There is no need to panic about this. Till you yourself don’t fight a disease, you cannot beat it. These days were hard for me as well,” the former Pakistan captain added.

Shahid Afridi added that the biggest drawback of staying in quarantine was missing out on time spent with his children due to the disease.

“The biggest difficulty for me is that I am unable to take care of my children, and hug them. I miss my children. But it is important to take precautions and maintain distance to keep others safe around you,” Shahid Afridi said.

Shahid Afridi, who turned out in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is for Pakistan, also said that he knew he would be at risk of catching the virus as he had been travelling a lot for his charity work.

“I knew I would catch COVID-19 as I was travelling a lot for charity work. Thankfully, it happened late or I would not have been able to help a lot of people,” the 40-year-old said.

“Thank you for all your well wishes. It gives me immense pleasure to know that I have so many people praying for me in Pakistan and outside Pakistan. Thank you for your support,” Shahid Afridi added.

Shahid Afridi had got support from former India batsman Aakash Chopra, who responded to people who had been trolling him on social media. Chopra wished the former Pakistan all-rounder a speedy recovery.

Chopra, on Sunday, took to Twitter and asked people to show sensitivity and humanity. The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote:

“Are we serious?? Sensitivity...humanity...thing of the past?? Wish you a speedy recovery, Shahid. May the force be with you.”

“Do we wish somebody ill health? Do we wish death upon somebody? Do we actually stoop down to that level? A lot of people sent me messages to look at what Shahid Afridi has said about our PM Modi, our armed forces, and all of that. Afridi has given a strong opinion, and I don’t agree with his opinion at all. But isn’t he entitled to his opinion?” Chopra asked.