Shahid Afridi appointed as the brand ambassador ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has been roped in as the brand ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2024. The former all-rounder joins elite athletes like Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and Usain Bolt as the brand ambassador ahead of the showpiece event, beginning on June 1.

A bonafide T20 player, the right-hander has featured in six T20 World Cup editions and captained Pakistan in a couple of them. The 47-year-old was the Player of the tournament in the inaugural edition in 2007 and played an instrumemtal role in Pakistan's title win two years later.

Addressing his appointment as the ambassador, the ex-captain remarked that T20 World Cups are where some of his most memorable career moments have come. He also expressed excitement for the India vs Pakistan clash on June 9. Afridi stated, as quoted by ICC:

"From being Player of the Tournament in the inaugural edition to lifting the trophy in 2009, some of my favourite career highlights have come from competing on this stage. T20 World Cups have gone from strength to strength in recent years, and I’m thrilled to be part of this edition, where we will see more teams, more matches and even more drama than ever before. I am particularly excited to witness the India v Pakistan fixture on 9 June."

The former men's team's chief selector is also the second highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history. The retired cricketer has claimed 39 scalps in 34 matches at 23.25.

"He’s a fan favorite around the world" - ICC General Manager on Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi. (Image Credits: Getty)

ICC General Manager Claire Furlong reflected that only a few can be better amabassadors than Afridi for the Men's T20 World Cup and bringing fans closer to the event. She said:

"Shahid competed in six ICC Men’s T20 World Cups, two of which as captain and delivering a Player of the Match performance when winning the trophy in 2009, so who better to join our all-star Ambassador team. He’s a fan favourite around the world and alongside Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle and eight-time Olympic gold-medallist Usain Bolt, will be bringing fans closer to the event ahead of what is set to be the biggest T20 World Cup ever."

Pakistan will open their 2024 campaign against USA on June 6.

