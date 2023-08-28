Shahid Afridi defends 1 run off 2 balls in US Masters T10 League Final, takes match into Super Over

Shahid Afridi once again proved himself as one of the biggest game-changers in cricket history by defending one run off two balls in the final of the US Masters T10 League.

Playing for the New York Warriors, the 46-year-old Pakistan legend came to defend nine runs off the last six balls. Neil Broom and Sohail Tanvir were batting in the middle for the Texas Chargers. They took two runs off the first three balls before Tanvir whacked the fourth delivery for a maximum.

With one run needed off two deliveries, the Texas Chargers were the favorites to win the match. However, Shahid Afridi dismissed Tanvir on the next ball. Fidel Edwards came out to bat next, with Texas requiring one run off one delivery.

Edwards could not read Afridi's delivery as he was trapped in front of his stumps LBW. The match ended in a tie, forcing a Super Over between New York Warriors and Texas Chargers in the US Masters T10 League Final.

Expand Tweet

Afridi had a forgettable outing with the bat in the first innings, managing only one run off two balls before handing a catch to Fidel Edwards off Ehsan Adil's bowling.

Shahid Afridi could not help New York Warriors become champions of US Masters T10 League Final

Texas Chargers batted first in the one-over eliminator and scored 15 runs. Ben Dunk scored six runs off two balls, while Mohammad Hafeez and Muktar Ahmed were not out on one and eight, respectively. Sohail Khan bowled the Super Over for the New York Warriors.

Chasing 16 for a win, New York sent Shahid Afridi and Jonathan Carter in the middle. Afridi took a single on the first ball bowled by Sohail Tanvir. Carter hit a four and then rotated the strike. Afridi surprisingly refused for a single on the fourth ball, bringing the equation down to 10 off two.

Afridi went for a big shot on the fifth ball, but Tanvir got the top edge of his bat, resulting in only one run. Jonathan Carter hit a six on the last ball as the Texas Chargers won by two runs.