Shahid Afridi addresses the dispute between Mohammad Amir and the Pakistan team management

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has weighed in on the ongoing dispute between fast-bowler Mohammad Amir and the current Pakistan team management.

Afridi addressed the situation while speaking to media officials at the launch ceremony of the Kashmir Premier League's official anthem in Lahore. The veteran cricketer stated that Mohammad Amir's dispute with the coaching staff is a continuation of an age-old tradition in Pakistan cricket.

Afridi emphasized that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should take the matters into their own hands and put an end to the situation. He also believes that the PCB should communicate directly with the national side's players.

"This is not a good tradition. The board has a sort of parental relationship with its cricketers. Whether it is Mohammad Amir or any other player, the PCB should communicate its plans with them so that they mentally prepare themselves if they are dropped due to any issues," said Shahid Afridi.

"It would be better if the chairman or chief selector talks to the players rather than the coaching staff. Mohammad Amir was made an issue for no reason," added Afridi.

Former Pakistan cricketers should work at the junior level like Rahul Dravid: Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi also took a dig at Misbah-ul-Haq's defensive approach towards the sport, stating that one cannot compete in international cricket with a 'heart of a chicken'.

Afridi also called upon former Pakistan stars to take roles at the junior level and work in grassroots cricket, similar to what Rahul Dravid has done in India.

"I don’t think former players should just eye a role as the coach of the national side. Star cricketers such as Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Younis Khan can do wonders at the junior level similar to how Rahul Dravid has done in India,” Shahid Afridi added.

The 43-year old all-rounder is still going strong is and gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with the Multan Sultans.