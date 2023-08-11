Shahnawaz Dahani takes a dig at Rashid Latif and Pakistani journalists after Asia Cup 2023 snub

Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has voiced his disappointment over his exclusion from Pakistan's squads for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan and the subsequent Asia Cup 2023.

Dahani responded to a tweet posted by Rashid Latif, in which the former wicketkeeper-batter shared the List A stats of Pakistani fast bowlers. The data, however, had Dahani's name missing, despite the fact that he has 56 wickets to his name in 31 List A games.

Dahani was unhappy with Latif's tweet and posted a sarcastic comment, asking if he wasn't a Pakistani pacer.

"Seems as if Dahani is not a Pakistani pacer??" he wrote.

The seamer also called out Pakistani sports journalists for not questioning his absence from the recently announced Men in Green squads, writing:

"Not even single journalist or cricket analyst even dared to ask questions or show these stats to selectors #Ripsportsjournalism."

It is worth mentioning that Shahnawaz Dahani later deleted both of the aforementioned tweets. According to recent reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could take action against Dahani for his outburst on social media.

His most recent appearance in international cricket came during a T20I tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh in October 2022.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are scheduled to take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. The opening encounter of the continental tournament will take place in Hambantota on August 22.

Pakistan squad for ODI series vs Afghanistan and Asia Cup 2023

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel (only for Afghanistan series), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi.

Shahnawaz Dahani was part of Pakistan 'A' team in ACC Men's Emerging Cup 2023

Shahnawaz Dahani was picked in the Pakistan 'A' squad for the ACC Men's Emerging Cup 2023 earlier this year. He played three matches in the competition, picking up five wickets.

He started off the tournament with a brilliant bowling performance against Nepal 'A', registering figures of 10-3-38-5. However, he went wicketless in the ensuing fixtures against UAE 'A' and India 'A'.

Dahani didn't feature in the playing XI for the semi-final and the final. The Mohammad Haris-led Pakistan 'A' side trumped India 'A' by 128 runs in the summit clash to win the ACC Men's Emerging Cup.