Zim Vs Ban 2021: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets in the second ODI

Shakib Al Hasan made his experience count and despite losing partners on the other end, he led his team to a 3 wicket win in the second ODI against Zimbabwe.

The hosts needed a win to stay alive in the 3-match ODI series. Zimbabwe captain Brendon Taylor won the toss in the second ODI and decided to bat first. Zimbabwe did not get to the best of starts and lost both openers inside the first six overs of the innings.

Taskin Ahmed accounted for the wicket of Kamunhukamwe for just 1 run. Thereafter, Mehidy Hasan dismissed Marumani and the home team was reduced to 33-2 in 5.5 overs.

Chakabva and Taylor tried to consolidate the situation, and added 47 runs for the third wicket before Shakib Al Hasan bowled Chakabva. Taylor was the next batsman to be dismissed. The Zimbabwean skipper was ruled out hit-wicket in the 25th over of the innings reducing the hosts to 111-4.

Wesley Madhevere played a mature innings of 56 and with the support of Dion Myres (34) and Sikandar Raza (30), Zimbabwe reached a score of 240 in 50 overs.

Shoriful Islam was the most successful bowler, picking up 4 wickets for 46 runs in 10 overs.

Shoriful Islam

Shakib Al Hasan dashes Zimbabwe hopes:

Luke Jongwe was the most successful Zimbabwe bowler in the second ODI

Bangladesh's opener got the team off to a steady start before Zimbabwean bowlers picked up 3 wickets in quick succession to reduce the visitors to 50-3. Luke Jongwe accounted for the wickets of Tamim Iqbal and Mithun while Liton Das fell to Ngarava. Bangladesh looked in a spot of bother when Hossain was run out for 5 and 4 wickets were lost for just 75 runs.

Shakib Al Hasan witnessed his teammates getting dismissed one after another, as Bangladesh were reeling at 173 for 7 at one stage. Shakib played a mature unbeaten innings of 96 from 109 balls and guided his team to a win with 5 balls to spare. He added 69 runs with Saifuddin.

Bangladesh now take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series with the third ODI to be played in Harare on 20th July 2021.

Edited by Diptanil Roy