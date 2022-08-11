Shakib Al Hasan's participation in 2022 Asia Cup in serious doubt following sponsorship saga 

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's involvement in the upcoming 2022 Asia Cup is in serious doubt after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remained firm in its stance over the player's involvement with the company, 'Betwinner News'.

The 35-year-old was sent a letter after a social media post surfaced where the cricketer was seen promoting the firm. The cricketing board holds a zero-tolerance policy regarding players' ties with gambling companies.

BCB president Najmul Hasan Papon once again stressed the same while addressing the media on August 11 (Thursday). Asserting that Shakib will not be considered for selection if continues his ties with Betwinner. The BCB president told reporters:

“There is no second choice. BCB's position is still the same as it was from the beginning. I said earlier that zero tolerance will be maintained in this regard, BCB will not accept these. There is no chance of association with these. For which we have to exclude players like Ashraful. We have sent him a letter. The letter should be answered by today. It was supposed to be received by yesterday."

He added:

“I heard it will be given today. We will wait till today and decide whether he’ll be included in the team or not. It is not possible to have any involvement. Shakib must come out of it completely. Otherwise, he will not be in the team, and the T20 captaincy comes after that. This decision is already taken."

Being one of the most senior members of the squad at present, Shakib's involvement is vital for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup and the subsequent campaigns.

He was rested for the recently concluded white-ball tour against Zimbabwe and last played against the West Indies in July 2022. The all-rounder was handed additional responsibility in the form of the Test captaincy a couple of months ago.

Bangladesh requested for an extension to submit their Asia Cup squad

Apart from the sponsorship controversy that Shakib Al Hasan and the BCB are embroiled in, the team is also facing an injury crisis. With the likes of Liton Das and newly appointed T20I skipper Nurul Hasan nursing injuries, Bangladesh got a three-day extension from the initially stipulated August 8 deadline.

Additionally, left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Saifuddin are also dealing with injuries. The selection committee will name their squad for the Asia Cup after they receive medical reports and organize fitness tests.

Bangladesh have been slotted into Group B of the Asia Cup alongside Bangladesh and Afghanistan. They will open their campaign with a clash against the Mohammad Nabi-led side on August 30 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

