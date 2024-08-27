Shakib Al Hasan will continue playing for Bangladesh until proven guilty in alleged murder case: Reports

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has stated that seasoned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will continue representing the country in cricket until proven guilty in an alleged murder case in which he has been charged. The cricket board asserted that they are keen on Shakib being part of the team for the tour of India as well.

The former Bangladesh captain is among 147 people against whom a first information report (FIR) been filed in connection with the alleged murder case of a of a garment worker during the civil protests in the Asian country. Subsequently, a Supreme Court lawyer even sent a legal notice to BCB, seeking Shakib's immediate removal from the national team.

A report in Cricbuzz quoted BCB president Faruque Ahmed as telling Bengali Daily Prothom Alo that Shakib will play for Bangladesh until proven guilty.

"He [Shakib] will continue playing. We received a legal notice regarding bringing him back and we replied them saying this [that he will continue to play]. Right now the FIR is filed and it is in the initial stage and there are lot of steps after this and until he is proven guilty we will make him play," Ahmed was quoted as saying on the matter.

"The Bangladesh team will go to India after the Pakistan series and we want him in that series as well," he added.

Stating that Shakib is a contracted player, Ahmed said that the veteran all-rounder will be provided with legal assistance if needed.

Shakib to travel to England to play County match after Pakistan series

Shakib is currently in Pakistan for the ongoing Test series being played in Rawalpindi. The 37-year-old will not return to Bangladesh after the conclusion of the second Test and will instead head to England to play a four-day County match for Surrey against Somerset.

"He [Shakib] has not played red-ball cricket for a while and that is why we have given him an NOC to play for Surrey as it will help him to adjust with red-ball cricket more than anything else," a BCB official was quoted as telling Cricbuzz.

The left-arm spinner claimed three crucial wickets in the Pakistan's second innings as Bangladesh registered a historic 10-wicket triumph over the hosts in the first Test. The second match of the series will be played at Rawalpindi from August 30 to September 3. Bangladesh will then tour India for two Tests and three T20Is from September 19 to October 12.

