Shamar Joseph on his West Indies debut against Australia: "Cricket is much better than being a security guard"

Young West Indian pacer Shamar Joseph said his Test debut against Australia in Adelaide on Wednesday is "much better" than his last job, where he worked as a security guard. He took two wickets on the day -- Steve Smith on his first ball and Marnus Labuschagne soon after -- and scored 36 (41) while batting at number 11.

The 24-year-old father of one had not played recognized cricket until two years ago and came here with just five first-class matches behind him. Last year, he quit his day job as a security guard to focus on cricket. Now, having made his first inroads into international cricket, he is just relishing the opportunity.

"It sounds way better than being a security guard," Joseph said on ABC Sport. "It's not easy work. Working 12 hours, seven-to-seven. I mean cricket isn't easy also but this is what I love, this is what I want to continue doing for the rest of my life. I wouldn't do it until I am 50. But what would I do for my career, it to enjoy cricket while it lasts."

His 36-run knock, which included three fours and a six, helped lift his team from 133/9 to 188 in the first innings. Shamar said he wasn't nervous when going to bat or after being peppered on the body by the Australian pacers, and just went with "no fear".

"Steve Smith is my favorite batsman" - Shamar Joseph

Shamar called Smith his favorite batter, adding that getting amazing batters like him and Labuschagne out as just the right start for his career.

"It's amazing. He's one of my favorite batsmen. Steve Smith is my favorite batsman. To get him out first wicket, that's amazing for me. I think that's the best start to my career and I want to continue doing well."

Pumped up by his first international wicket, off a beautiful away-nipping length ball, Shamar ran till almost sweeper cover in ecstasy. He said that the celebration was just the joy of the moment. He also thanked the Adelaide crowd for backing him with cheers after he took his debut international wicket.

