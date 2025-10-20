“Shame on you” - Former India opener calls out fake news about Gautam Gambhir amid AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has busted fake news for quoting him against head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar. The cricketer-turned-commentator strongly criticized the fake statement while urging the X user not to spread such fake news.

Ad

The remarks came as Sidhu was quoted as saying that the BCCI should remove Gambhir and Agarkar if they wish to win the 2027 ODI World Cup. The fake statement emerged on the day India lost to Australia by seven wickets via the DLS method in the first of the three-match ODI series in Perth.

On Monday (October 20), Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote on X:

“Never said it, don’t spread fake news, never imagined it. Shame on you.”

Ad

Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu @sherryontopp Never said it , don’t spread fake news ,never imagined it. Shame on you

Ad

Here’s the wrongful quote attributed to Sidhu by the X platform. Take a look:

𝐉𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐞 @jod_insane NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU IS ABSOLUTELY SPOT ON 💯.

Ad

For the unversed, Agarkar and Gambhir have been under fire ever since the India squad for the ongoing ODI series was announced earlier this month. While some questioned the change in captaincy from Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill, there were also question marks on the absence of several players like Mohammed Shami and Sanju Samson. Harshit Rana’s place in the 50-over squad was also questioned ahead of the series.

“Tall as the Himalayas” – Navjot Singh Sidhu’s huge praise for senior India duo

Navjot Singh Sidhu recently lauded senior India players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, calling them as tall as the Himalayas. The 62-year-old said on Star Sports (via Sports Tak):

Ad

“You know, in everything that he does, there is a bit of Virat Kohli, yet the young man parted with his individuality and became that of another. You know about the Sumeru Parbat that has even shifted its place, and then they are just Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. But that is a mountain that will always remain, and just like that, Virat and Rohit's stature is as high as the Himalaya. Both of them are as tall as the Himalayas.”

Unfortunately, Rohit and Kohli failed to deliver in the first ODI against the Aussies. Rohit was caught behind for just eight runs, while Kohli registered a duck. Having retired from T20Is and Tests, the duo were playing for the first time in a competitive match after IPL 2025. They will be looking to make amends in the second ODI as the Men in Blue aim to level the series 1-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news