Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s new chief selector, on Wednesday, August 9, announced the national squads for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and the 2023 Asia Cup.

An 18-member squad has been picked for the three ODIs against Afghanistan, which will be trimmed to 17 for the Asia Cup.

Shan Masood has been axed following their under-par performance in the ODIs against New Zealand at home earlier this year. The left-handed batter returned with a string of low scores in the series, scoring 0,1, 44 and 7, respectively.

In a statement, the PCB said:

“Shan has missed out on selection following a string of low-scores.”

Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf and Saud Shakeel have been included for the Afghanistan series.

All-rounder Faheem returned to the squad after a gap of two years to add balance to the squad. He last played for Pakistan against England in July 2021.

Tahir has been included in the side following his blistering century (108 runs off 71 balls) against India A in the ACC Men’s Emerging Cup final, which Pakistan A won by 128 runs.

Interestingly, Saud Shakeel, who recently smashed a double century against Sri Lanka in Tests, has been ignored for the Asia Cup. He scored just 67 runs in five ODIs, with a best score of 56.

Meanwhile, Ihsanullah is undergoing rehabilitation following an elbow injury to his bowling hand. He is under the observation of PCB’s medical panel.

Pakistan squads for ODI series against Afghanistan and 2023 Asia Cup

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel (only for Afghanistan series), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

Pakistan will hold a three-day camp on August 14, 15 and 16 at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore before traveling on August 17 for the ODI series against Afghanistan.

The players participating in the Lankan Premier League and The Hundred will join the squad directly in Sri Lanka on August 18.

Babar Azam and Co. will play three ODIs against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka on August 22, 24 and 26.

The Men in Green will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Nepal in Multan on August 30.