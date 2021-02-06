Shane Warne unhappy with umpiring in BBL final

BBL 2020-21 culminated in Sydney today, with the defending champions Sydney Sixers retaining their title. The home team performed brilliantly in the summit clash to defeat Perth Scorchers by 27 runs.

But former Aussie spinner Shane Warne was disappointed with an umpiring call against the Sixers in the grand finale.

During the 19th over of Sydney's innings, Andrew Tye bowled a high full-toss to Daniel Christian. Since it was the penultimate over, Christian smashed the ball towards deep mid-wicket. Colin Munro took a phenomenal catch at the boundary line to send Christian back to the pavilion.

The on-field officials sought the third umpire's help to decide if it was a no-ball and if Colin Munro's foot touched the rope. The TV umpire ruled Daniel Christian out, which angered Shane Warne.

“It is a no-ball and I think his foot touched the rope, I reckon. That’s high. That’s chest height,” Warne said on FOX Cricket.

‘That’s chest height’: Warne blasts inconsistency after umpire blunder-fest ❌🧐❓



👉 https://t.co/g5kx13BsAH pic.twitter.com/IqdA9ldn7v — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) February 6, 2021

Some fans noted that Daniel Christian danced down the pitch before playing the shot. Thus, the umpire gave the benefit of doubt to the bowler. However, Christian and Shane Warne were not satisfied with the final call.

“I know he’s taken two steps down but look at that. That’s high. That has to be a no-ball. The umpires have missed a few of those this tournament," added Shane Warne.

Advertisement

Sydney Sixers win their second consecutive BBL trophy

Sydney Sixers are the BBL 2020-21 champions

Although Daniel Christian was unhappy with the umpire's decision, he ended the night with the BBL trophy in his hands. James Vince's 60-ball 95 guided the Sixers to 188/6 in the first innings.

In reply, the Perth Scorchers could only score 161/9 in their 20 overs. Liam Livingstone (45) and Cameron Bancroft (30) provided a decent start. But Ben Dwarshuis's three-wicket haul powered Sydney to their second consecutive BBL triumph and their third title overall.