Shane Watson set to be appointed as Quetta Gladiators' head coach - Reports

Quetta Gladiators are on the cusp of introducing a radical change to their coaching structure ahead of the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) season. Moin Khan, who has served as the team's head coach since its inception, will now serve as the team director Shane Watson will reportedly occupy the vacant head coach position.

Watson held a role as assistant coach up until recently with the Delhi Capitals (DC). He was released from his role after the franchise finished ninth in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The former Australia all-rounder will be back to familiar surroundings, having played for the Quetta Gladiators from 2018 to 2020. He was part of the squad that lifted the PSL title back in 2019. However, 2019 also marks the last time that the franchise qualified for the PSL playoffs.

Watson began his PSL career with Islamabad United, where he played the first set of seasons before switching to the Quetta Gladiators. He was a vital cog in the franchise winning their first title, with the Aussie being named the Player of the Tournament for his 430 runs at a strike rate of 143.81.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, an agreement has been reached between Watson and the Gladiators, and an official announcement is expected to be out on Wednesday.

This marks yet another change in the coaching staff in the competition after Islamabad United recently roped in former New Zealand and Royal Challengers Bangalore team director Mike Hesson into their setup.

Quetta Gladiators recently traded Naseem Shah for Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jnr

It is yet to be known whether Shane Watson's appointment will introduce any more changes to the coaching personnel or the captaincy structure at Quetta Gladiators. Sarfaraz Ahmed has been leading the side, but the pressure of not qualifying for the playoffs for four years running keeps him on thin ice at the moment.

Watson will have a clear idea of his side following the upcoming PSL Player Draft. The Gladiators have already traded pacer Naseem Shah for two players - Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Will the Quetta Gladiators qualify for the playoffs under Shane Watson's guidance? Let us know what you think.