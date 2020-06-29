×
Sharanya Sadarangani becomes the first woman cricketer to play in the ECS T10 League 2020

  • On Monday, Sharanya Sadarangani became the first woman cricketer to play in the ECS T10 League 2020.
  • PSV Hann Munden beat KSV Cricket by 5 wickets in the ECS T10 League opener in Kummerfeld.
Habil Ahmed Sherule
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 29 Jun 2020, 15:56 IST
The ECS T10 League kicked off in Kummerfeld on Monday
The ECS T10 League kicked off in Kummerfeld on Monday

The Kummerfeld leg of the ECS T10 League 2020 got underway on Monday with KSV Cricket taking on PSV Hann Munden. KSV didn’t get off to the best of starts, losing wickets at regular intervals and being reduced to 51-9 in the seventh over.

Masoud Dostkhel was bowled by Gulraiz Mustafa and out walked Sharanya Sadarangani, just a few days short of her 25th birthday. Her appearance as the #11 in this match would make history as she became the first woman to take to the field in an ECS T10 League 2020 match. Sadarangani showed off her defensive technique a couple of times before being run out while trying to sneak a quick single.

While her ECS T10 League 2020 debut with the bat wouldn’t be one to write home about, she did a decent job with the gloves, including taking a brilliant catch of a rising delivery that would wrongly not be given out. The batsman in the middle of it all, Adeel Ahmad, would be given out caught behind a couple of balls later though.

Years before playing in the ECS T10 League, however, Sadarangani played alongside Veda Krishnamurthy for the Karnataka U19 team in 2012.

KSV Cricket lose ECS T10 League Kummerfeld opener to PSV Hann Munden

After winning the toss and electing to bat, KSV seemed to get off to a good start in the ECS T10 League, scoring ten runs off their first five balls, with Shoaib Khan hitting a six and a four. Disaster would strike, however, as Khan was dismissed off the last ball of the over.

The team would lose wickets at regular intervals, and apart from Sulaiman Kakar, who scored 22, nobody would cross the 20-run mark. The KSV finally folded in the 8th over, for a paltry 53 runs.

Set a fairly straightforward target of 54, PSV Hann Munden did not start too well, with the KSV opening bowler wreaking havoc with some ferocious fast bowling. PSV found themselves at 6/4 after 3 overs, and a bit of a task ahead of them. 

German U19 international Sultan Shah was especially in form today, as he picked up 2 wickets and conceded just one run in his 2 overs. The wheels would soon come off for the KSV bowling, however.

Awal Safi took it upon himself to first steady the ship and then take the attack to KSV, scoring an unbeaten 29 off just 16 balls to take PSV to victory in the first game of the ECS T10 League in Kummerfeld.

European Cricket Series - ECS T10 St. Gallen KSV Cricket PSV Hann Munden
