Share Ali scores fastest century in ECS history off just 25 balls

Marsta CC opener Share Ali created history on Wednesday, June 14, smashing the fastest-ever century in the history of ECS. He achieved the feat during the team's encounter against Jinnah CC at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm in the ongoing ECS Sweden.

The batter crossed the three-figure mark in just 25 balls, breaking Ahmed Musaddiq's record of hitting a 28-ball century in the T10 league. Ali finished with an unbeaten 108-run knock in 27 deliveries, which included 11 maximums and eight fours.

Ali's phenomenal batting helped Marsta CC post a daunting 212-run total in 10 overs after electing to bat first. It is worth mentioning that he scored at a tremendous strike rate of 400.00.

Apart from Ali's century, Hamid Sulehri also impressed with his explosive knock, remaining unbeaten on 49 off just 17 balls.

Marsta CC are currently placed fourth in ECS Sweden points table

Marsta CC have showcased impressive form in the ongoing ECS Sweden. Apart from their eight-wicket loss to Huddinge in their second fixture, they have secured victories in all of their matches so far.

With six wins from seven games, they currently occupy the fourth spot in the points table. Share Ali has been the standout performer for the team this season, accumulating 259 runs across six innings.

Marsta CC will be in action tomorrow (June 15) as they are scheduled to play two games. They will take on Alby Zalmi at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm in the first fixture of the day.

They will then battle it out against Kristianstad in the second match at the same venue. June 15 will be the last day for the league matches.

The two semi-finals, along with the bronze final and the final, will take place at the Marsta Cricket Club on Friday, June 16.

