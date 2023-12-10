"She is really destructive" - Vrinda Dinesh says opening with UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy will be a 'dream come true'

Young Indian prodigy from Karnataka, Vrinda Dinesh, made headlines when she was picked for a whopping INR 1.3 crore by the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the recently held WPL 2023 auction.

Her impressive domestic performances were recognized and she could well open the batting with Australia and UPW skipper Alyssa Healy. Arguably one of the best batters to ever play the game, Healy's destructive game at the top of the order has inspired many youngsters and Vrinda is one of them.

Responding to a Sportskeeda query in a media interaction arranged by the UP Warriorz on Sunday, here's what Vrinda Dinesh had to say about potentially opening with Alyssa Healy and playing under her captaincy:

"Playing for UP Warriorz is something that I thought about last year itself. I really liked the way they took the team and the fun they had on and off the field. Healy is someone I have always looked up to. I like the way she bats and that's something I have tried to do it here.

"To be able to open the batting with Alyssa Healy is a dream come true. She is really destructive. Playing under her captaincy is going to give me a lot of experience. It will help me get better and it's something I am looking forward to."

Vrinda Dinesh on her mindset after being picked to play WPL 2024

Vrinda Dinesh was originally not a part of the Indian team in the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup. However, after being drafted into the side in the final, the youngster played a crucial cameo of 36 as India won the tournament.

Knowing that franchise leagues around the world could give players just a handful of chances to make an impact, Vrinda is not thinking too much about it. She was a part of the India A team that played three T20 matches against England A recently and believes these experiences will only keep her in good stead.

On this, she stated:

"I am very excited to be playing the WPL. There's always been a bridge between domestic and international series. Now I have been a part of two series and now I know where I stand and what is required of me when I play.

"The mindset is going to be the same in terms of me enjoying my cricket and batting the way I bat. But the experience that these two series have given me is going to make me better for the WPL."

There's every chance Vrinda Dinesh could open with Alyssa Healy for UPW, with Danny Wyatt being a potential backup.

