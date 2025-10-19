“She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore” - Team India star’s wedding confirmed amid 2025 World Cup

Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal confirmed his wedding to Team India star Smriti Mandhana amid the 2025 Women's World Cup. Mandhana is currently with the Women in Blue, who are playing the marquee Women's tournament at home.

It is no secret that Palash Mucchal and Smriti Mandhana are in a relationship. However, there have been questions around when they would tie the knot. According to a report by India Today, Palash confirmed his wedding plans with the Team India star. During an event at the State Press Club, he cleared the air, responding to a question about the same.

'She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that’s all I want to say,' he was quoted as saying.

Palash, who hails from Indore, has been seen often in social media posts with Smriti Mandhana. Further confirming the news, he stated:

"I've given you the headline."

Moreover, he also wished the team for their campaign at the ongoing Women's World Cup. The Women in Blue will be up against England on Sunday, October 19. As they have two wins and as many defeats from four games so far, it will be a vital clash for the hosts. They are currently fourth on the table.

How has Smriti Mandhana fared for Team India at the 2025 Women's World Cup so far?

Smriti Mandhana displayed brilliant form in the lead-up to the 2025 World Cup. However, the star India batter has had an average tournament so far. In four games, she has scored 134 runs at an average of 33.50 with one half-century.

Her lone fifty came against Australia, albeit in a losing cause. She scored 80 runs off just 66 balls with nine boundaries and three maximums at a strike-rate of 121.21. In the game against England, they will need Smriti Mandhana to fire at the top.

The hosts will then play New Zealand and Bangladesh. In the three remaining games, Smriti will have to be at her very best if they are to qualify for the semi-final.

Overall, the left-hander has piled on 5022 runs from 112 ODIs at an average of 47.37 with 13 hundreds and 33 half-centuries.

