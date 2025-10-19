India W vs England W, Women's World Cup 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

India Women are taking on England Women in match number 20 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The Women in Blue are currently fourth in the points table, with four points from four matches. England are in third position, with seven points from four games.

India began their campaign with wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, albeit in unconvincing fashion. They subsequently suffered defeats against South Africa and Australia. The hosts are still in contention for a place in the semifinals, but cannot afford any slip-ups in their campaign.

India Women need to show significant improvement in all departments of their game. Their batting has just not come to the party. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal got some runs in the last game, but the trio of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues need to do a lot more. The Women in Blue also need to induce a lot more potency in their bowling.

Today's IND W vs ENG W toss result

England have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt said:

"We want to make the best use of the fresh surface and put up a big score on the board."

Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell are back for England. For India, Renuka Singh Thakur comes in for Jemimah Rodrigues.

IND W vs ENG W - Today's match playing XIs

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

England Women: Amy Jones (w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

Today's IND W vs ENG W pitch report

“It's a very hard surface and rolled very well. It’s a fresh wicket. The average score on this ground has been 275 and above. But, it can assist the seamers as well. There is some grass on the surface. Expect a high-scoring clash.” - Mithali Raj

Today's IND W vs ENG W match complete players list

India W squad: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry, Radha Yadav

England W squad: Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge

IND W vs ENG W - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Jacqueline Williams, Kim Cotton

Third umpire: Shathira Jakir

Match Referee: Trudy Anderson

