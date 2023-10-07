Sheffield Shield 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Victoria vs Western Australia, Match 3

On September 7, both the second and third matches concluded after four days of play. Queensland and New South Wales played to a draw, while Western Australia secured a convincing victory over Victoria, winning by an innings and 53 runs.

With a victory, Tasmania has 8 points and tops the table after today's matches. The second on the list is, Western Australia with 7 points.

In the standings, taking third place is New South Wales who gained it by achieving a draw in their opening match. Occupying the fourth and fifth spots are South Australia and Victoria respectively, after suffering defeats in their initial games.

Queensland sits at the foot of the table after their match with New South Wales resulted in a draw.

Western Australia and New South Wales shine with dominant performances

New South Wales produced an all-around impressive performance in their recent clash with Queensland. After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, they demonstrated their bowling prowess by restricting Queensland to a total of just 176 runs. Bird claimed two wickets at an economy of 2.80, Jack Edwards demolished the Queensland batting order with six wickets at an impressive economy of 2.40.

In reply to that, the New South Wales batters were in exceptional form, with all but three contributing 30-plus runs to the team’s cause. Jack Edwards anchored the innings with a brilliant knock of 87 off 117 balls.

In the second innings, Chris Tremaine emerged as the New South Wales bowling hero, picking up three wickets at an economical rate of 2.9. Despite a valiant effort, New South Wales failed to make it to their first win, falling just three wickets short in a thrilling draw.

In Perth, Western Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Victorian batters were restricted to just 256 runs. Aaron Hardie took three wickets for an impressive economy of 1.80. Corey Rocchiccioli followed with three more for an economy of 2.4.

Bancroft hit an impressive 122 off 319 balls to set the tone for the rest of the batters before he got lbw to Boland. Teague Wylie was a rock for the team during a lean period, scoring 94 off 251 balls. Western Australia finished with a massive 481 at the end of the first innings.

Now it was the Western Australian bowlers’ turn to show their A-game! They did not allow the Victoria batters to heave any sigh of relief as they demolished them for 172 runs.

Cameron Ganon and Corey Rocchiccioli shone with three wickets each. Aaron Hardie also picked up two wickets.