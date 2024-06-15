Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Agri Kings Knights vs BLV Blasters, Match 10

On an eventful day at the PCA Mohali Stadium, Royal Phantoms defeated Intersoft Titans by 57 runs in Friday's (June 24) first match. Meanwhile, the BLV Blasters beat the Agri Kings Knights in the second game of the day.

The BLV BLasters are currently atop the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League points table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.752.

Hot on their heels are the Agri King’s Knights with eight points. They have won two out of their four fixtures, but an inferior net run rate of -0.425 compared to the Blasters places them second.

Lying third are Trident Stallions with eight points from their two wins in three matches. They have a net run rate of +0.554. Intersoft Titans are number four on the points table, managing one victory and a net run rate of 0.036.

At number five are the Super Strikers with four points from one win in their three matches and a net run rate of 0.257. The Royal Phantoms, with just a solitary victory in three games, have garnered four points and are placed sixth with a poor net run rate of -1.821.

Royal Phantoms register a colossal 57-run victory over Intersoft Titans

In the opening match of the day, Royal Phantoms batter Jaskaran Singh Paul's 34-ball 42, coupled with a blistering 90 off 56 deliveries from Anmolpreet Singhto helped their team reach an above-par score of 176/4 after electing to bat first.

Paul struck four boundaries and one six while Anmolpreet Singh hit six fours and as many sixes at a strike rate of 123.53 and 160.71, respectively. For the Intersoft Titans, Abhinav Sharma (3/31) and Lovedeep Singh Kharoud (1/41) were the wicket-takers.

In response, Titans got off to a horrible start as Phantoms bowlers Vikrant Rana(2/29), Kunwar Hidanshu Kuckreja(2/14), and Kartik Chadha (2/12) ran riot. The Intersoft Titans could only manage to put 119/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 57 runs.

In the second match between BLV Blasters and Agri Kings Knights, Blasters batter Anmol Malhotra scored a scintillating 128 off 61 deliveries. Naman Dhir (20 off 15), and Taranveer Singh Randhawa (32 off 29) made useful contributions around Malhotra’s ton as they posted 213/9 in 20 overs.

Ayush Goyal and Ashwani Kumar took three wickets each for the Agri Kings Knights.

In reply, the Agri King's Knights batter never got going as the BLV Blasters restricted them to 169/8 in 20 overs, thereby winning by 44 runs.

