Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Agri’s King’s Knights vs Royal Phantoms, Match 12

Royal Phantoms and JK Super Strikers met in the 12th Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 match, while Trident Stallions faced Intersoft Titans in the second game on Saturday, June 15.

BLV Blasters continues to occupy the top position with three wins in four matches. Trident Stallions moved from third to second spot after registering their third win over Intersoft Titans.

JK Super Strikers climbed up from fifth to third following their second win against Royal Phantoms by seven wickets. Meanwhile, Agri’s King’s Knights dropped from second to fourth rank with two wins and as many losses.

Royal Phantoms and Intersoft Titans sit in the last two positions on the leaderboard, winning just one game out of four.

Here’s how the Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Points Table read after Match 13:

Rank Team P W L NR NRR Pts 1 BLV Blasters 4 3 1 0 1.275 6 2 Trident Stallions 4 3 1 0 0.937 6 3 JK Super Strikers 4 2 2 0 0.571 4 4 Agri Kings Knights 4 2 2 0 -0.885 4 5 Royal Phantoms 4 1 3 0 -0.72 2 6 Intersoft Titans 4 1 3 0 -1.241 2

Stallions secure second win; Strikers move to mid-table

Royal Phantoms suffered a seven-wicket defeat against JK Super Strikers. They posted a 158-run target with Jaskaranvir Paul and Anmolpreet Singh scoring half-centuries. Mayank Markhande, Vashish Mehra, and Shahbaz Sandhu took a wicket each for the Strikers.

In response, the Strikers chased down the target in 16.4 overs thanks to Kartik Sharma’s 79-run match-winning knock and Shivein Rakheja’s half-century. Dhaliwal, Kunwar Kukreja, and skipper Anmolpreet picked up one wicket apiece for the Royal Phantoms.

Trident Stallions clinched a 42-run victory over Intersoft Titans in the second game. Batting first, they had set a sub-par target of 155 runs for the loss of six wickets. Sahi Arora was the top scorer with an unbeaten 60-run knock while Abhay Choudhary (23) and Sahil Sharma (20) added some important runs to the total.

Tejpreet Singh took two wickets for Intersoft Titans while others took one wicket each except Lovedeep Kharoud.

In reply, Titans’ Gitansh Khera (42) and Krish Bhagat (16*) scored in double digits as they were bowled out for 112/8. Baltej Dhanda, Aryaman Singh, and Ravinder Singh Brar bagged two wickets each, while Shubham Rana took one.

