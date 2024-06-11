Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after BLV Blasters vs Royal Phantoms, Match 2

Intersoft Titans defeated JK Super Strikers by six wickets in the first match of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 on Monday, June 10. The Titans chased down the 164-run target in 18.4 overs. In the second game, BLV Blasters beat Royal Phantoms by 79 runs after posting 205 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

BLV Blasters finished the first day of the tournament in the first place. They have a net run rate (NRR) of +3.950. Intersoft Titans are in second place after the end of the first day of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024, with an NRR of +0.689. JK Super Strikers and Royal Phantoms are in the next two places in the points tally. They have an NRR of -0.689 and -3.950, respectively.

Intersoft Titans secure victory over JK Super Strikers, Royal Phantoms fall to BLV Masters

Intersoft Titans won the toss against JK Super Strikers and elected to bowl. Shivein Rakheja and Kartik Sharma added 50 runs for the first wicket. Rakheja scored 46 runs off 41 deliveries, while Karthik made 22 runs off 17 balls. Shahbaz Singh Sandhu scored 33 runs off 24 deliveries.

The trio helped the Super Strikers post 163 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Emanjot Singh Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for the Titans, taking three wickets for 27 runs in four overs.

Jashanpreet Singh-Sidhu made an impact with his 42-run knock off 32 deliveries. His innings helped the Titans chase the target down in 18.4 overs with six wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, Royal Phantoms won the toss in the second match against BLV Masters and elected to bowl. Masters skipper Naman Dhir scored 71 runs off 40 deliveries. Vikrant Rana was the most successful bowler for the Phantoms, taking three wickets for 47 runs in four overs.

In reply, the Phantoms were bundled out for 126 runs in 18.3 overs and lost the match by 79 runs. Only two batters managed to cross the 20-run mark. Kuljit Singh was the pick of the bowlers for the Masters, picking up three wickets for 17 runs in two overs.

