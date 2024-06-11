Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Intersoft Titans vs BLV Blasters, Match 4

On Tuesday, June 11, Agri Kings Knights locked horns with Trident Stallions in the third Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 match while Intersoft Titans faced BLV Blasters in the following game.

The BLV Blasters secured their second win, defeating the Titans by a margin of two runs. With a net run rate of +2.298, they now lead the table. Following their first triumph against the Stallions by 10 runs, Agri Kings Knights hold the second position.

Meanwhile, the Intersoft Titans have dropped to third place with two points. The Trident Stallions, Royal Phantoms, and JK Super Strikers are still seeking their first victories, occupying the remaining spots in the standings.

Here’s how the Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Points Table read after Day 2:

Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 - Points Table Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 BLV Blasters 2 2 0 0 4 2.298 2 Agri Kings Knights 1 1 0 0 2 0.500 3 Intersoft Titans 2 1 1 0 2 -0.036 4 Trident Stallions 1 0 1 0 0 -0.500 5 JK Super Strikers 1 0 1 0 0 -0.689 6 Royal Phantoms 1 0 1 0 0 -3.950

BLV Blasters win two in a row; Agri Knights grab first success at Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024

Agri Kings Knights won the toss against Trident Stallions and opted to bat first.

SunRisers Hyderabad star batter and skipper Abhishek Sharma fell early in the first innings, managing just three runs. However, Sehaj Dhawan (35) and Mayank Gupta (24) contributed valuable runs initially. Mandeep Singh then played a blistering innings of 60 runs off just 35 balls, supported by Madhav Pathania’s 31 off 16 balls, setting a challenging target of 213 runs.

Gurnoor Brar was the standout bowler for the Stallions, claiming five wickets, while Baltej Singh and Shubham Rana also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, the Stallions fought hard but fell short, reaching 202 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Sahil Sharma top-scored with 55 runs, followed by Abhay Chaudhary with 48 and Vihaan Malhotra with 28. Ashwani Kumar was the leading bowler for the Knights, taking four wickets, while Ayush Goyal contributed with three wickets.

In the second game, Intersoft Titans posted a 157-run target against BLV Blasters for nine wickets, with Jashanpreet Singh (43) and Gitansh Khera (44) being the top scorers. Kuljit Singh was the prime bowler for the Blasters with a four-fer.

In response, the Blasters achieved the target in 18.5 overs, thanks to a match-winning knock from Harnoor Singh (54). Emanjot Singh Chahal was the only wicket-taker for the Titans.

