Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Agri Kings Knights vs BLV Blasters (Updated) ft. Anmol Malhotra and Gurnoor Brar

Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Top run-getters
Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Top run-getters

The ninth match of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 saw the Royal Phantoms bat first against the Intersoft Titans. Skipper Anmolpreet Singh led from the front with a magnificent 56-ball 90 and was ably supported by Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, who scored 42 runs, propelling the Phantoms to 176/4. Abhinav Sharma grabbed three wickets for the Titans.

In reply, the Titans were restricted to just 119/9. Tejpreet Singh (24) and Siddharth Kaul (23*) were the only notable scorers for the side. Vikrant Rana, Kunwar Kukreja, and Kartik Chadha picked up two wickets each for the Phantoms, guiding them to a dominating 57-run victory.

In the 10th match, BLV Blasters posted 213/9 batting first. Anmol Malhotra struck a scintillating 61-ball 128 while skipper Naman Dhir (20) and Taranveer Singh (32) made vital contributions. Ashwani Kumar and Ayush Goyal picked up three wickets apiece for the Knights.

The Kings could only manage to get to 169/8 in the end, falling short by 44 runs. Sehaj Dhawan (44) and Mandeep Singh (40*) played decent knocks but did not get enough support from the other batters to take them through. Harpreet Brar with three wickets was the pick of the bowlers for the Blasters.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Anmol MalhotraBLV1844412861.33185.8610179
2Kartik SharmaJK170339785170021511
3Anmolpreet SinghRP163339054.33149.5402157
4Naman DhirBLV156447139164.2102128
5Mandeep SinghAKK135446045155.1701114
6Sehaj DhawanAKK127444831.75192.4200158
7Harnoor SinghBLV119445429.75130.7701104
8Madhav PathaniaAKK1174363117140.960179
9Salil AroraTS1103356110159.420185
10Jashanpreet Singh SidhuIST108336336124.1401122

Anmol Malhotra is now the leading run-getter in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 with 184 runs at a strike rate of 185.86. With 170 runs, Kartik Sharma dropped a place to second position.

Anmolpreet Singh is third with 163 runs at a strike rate of 149.54. With 156 runs, Naman Dhir is fourth on the list, slipping by two positions.

Mandeep Singh has jumped from the seventh to the fifth position with 135 runs at a strike rate of 155.17.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Gurnoor BrarTS93310.1187.58110
2Ayush GoyalAKK94414.448.6710030
3Ashwani KumarAKK84419.259.7511.85020
4Sahil KhanJK73310.299.716.35010
5Kuljit SinghBLV74418.4310.2910.75020
6Sukhdeep BajwaRP63315.67118.55010
7Aaradhya ShuklaBLV64419.8313.58.81000
8Emanjot Singh ChahalIST53316.213.27.36010
9Vikrant RanaRP53323.213.810.09010
10Harpreet BrarBLV54424188010

Gurnoor Brar with nine wickets at an average of 10.11 retains his position at the top of the leading wicket-takers list in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024.

Ayush Goyal has moved two spots up from fourth to the second position with nine wickets as well. His average of 14.44 keeps him behind Gurnoor.

Ashwani Kumar made massive progress, moving from the eighth to the third position with eight wickets. Sahil Khan dropped two places to the fourth position with seven wickets at an average of 10.29.

Kuljit Singh also slipped two places to the fifth with seven wickets, averaging 18.43.

