Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Agri Kings Knights vs BLV Blasters (Updated) ft. Anmol Malhotra and Gurnoor Brar

The ninth match of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 saw the Royal Phantoms bat first against the Intersoft Titans. Skipper Anmolpreet Singh led from the front with a magnificent 56-ball 90 and was ably supported by Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, who scored 42 runs, propelling the Phantoms to 176/4. Abhinav Sharma grabbed three wickets for the Titans.

In reply, the Titans were restricted to just 119/9. Tejpreet Singh (24) and Siddharth Kaul (23*) were the only notable scorers for the side. Vikrant Rana, Kunwar Kukreja, and Kartik Chadha picked up two wickets each for the Phantoms, guiding them to a dominating 57-run victory.

In the 10th match, BLV Blasters posted 213/9 batting first. Anmol Malhotra struck a scintillating 61-ball 128 while skipper Naman Dhir (20) and Taranveer Singh (32) made vital contributions. Ashwani Kumar and Ayush Goyal picked up three wickets apiece for the Knights.

The Kings could only manage to get to 169/8 in the end, falling short by 44 runs. Sehaj Dhawan (44) and Mandeep Singh (40*) played decent knocks but did not get enough support from the other batters to take them through. Harpreet Brar with three wickets was the pick of the bowlers for the Blasters.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Anmol Malhotra BLV 184 4 4 128 61.33 185.86 1 0 17 9 2 Kartik Sharma JK 170 3 3 97 85 170 0 2 15 11 3 Anmolpreet Singh RP 163 3 3 90 54.33 149.54 0 2 15 7 4 Naman Dhir BLV 156 4 4 71 39 164.21 0 2 12 8 5 Mandeep Singh AKK 135 4 4 60 45 155.17 0 1 11 4 6 Sehaj Dhawan AKK 127 4 4 48 31.75 192.42 0 0 15 8 7 Harnoor Singh BLV 119 4 4 54 29.75 130.77 0 1 10 4 8 Madhav Pathania AKK 117 4 3 63 117 140.96 0 1 7 9 9 Salil Arora TS 110 3 3 56 110 159.42 0 1 8 5 10 Jashanpreet Singh Sidhu IST 108 3 3 63 36 124.14 0 1 12 2

Anmol Malhotra is now the leading run-getter in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 with 184 runs at a strike rate of 185.86. With 170 runs, Kartik Sharma dropped a place to second position.

Anmolpreet Singh is third with 163 runs at a strike rate of 149.54. With 156 runs, Naman Dhir is fourth on the list, slipping by two positions.

Mandeep Singh has jumped from the seventh to the fifth position with 135 runs at a strike rate of 155.17.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Gurnoor Brar TS 9 3 3 10.11 8 7.58 1 1 0 2 Ayush Goyal AKK 9 4 4 14.44 8.67 10 0 3 0 3 Ashwani Kumar AKK 8 4 4 19.25 9.75 11.85 0 2 0 4 Sahil Khan JK 7 3 3 10.29 9.71 6.35 0 1 0 5 Kuljit Singh BLV 7 4 4 18.43 10.29 10.75 0 2 0 6 Sukhdeep Bajwa RP 6 3 3 15.67 11 8.55 0 1 0 7 Aaradhya Shukla BLV 6 4 4 19.83 13.5 8.81 0 0 0 8 Emanjot Singh Chahal IST 5 3 3 16.2 13.2 7.36 0 1 0 9 Vikrant Rana RP 5 3 3 23.2 13.8 10.09 0 1 0 10 Harpreet Brar BLV 5 4 4 24 18 8 0 1 0

Gurnoor Brar with nine wickets at an average of 10.11 retains his position at the top of the leading wicket-takers list in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024.

Ayush Goyal has moved two spots up from fourth to the second position with nine wickets as well. His average of 14.44 keeps him behind Gurnoor.

Ashwani Kumar made massive progress, moving from the eighth to the third position with eight wickets. Sahil Khan dropped two places to the fourth position with seven wickets at an average of 10.29.

Kuljit Singh also slipped two places to the fifth with seven wickets, averaging 18.43.

