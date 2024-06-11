Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after BLV Blasters vs Royal Phantoms (Updated) ft. Naman Dhir & Emanjot Singh Chahal

The Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 hosted a double-header on Monday, June 10, with the JK Super Strikers competing against the Intersoft Titans in the opening match. In the second game, the BLV Blasters clashed with the Royal Phantoms.

The Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first. Shivein Rakheja (45 off 41) top-scored for Super Strikers while Shahbaz Sandhu and Kartik Sharma scored 33 and 22 runs, respectively. The rest of the batters failed to reach double digits as the Super Strikers posted 163/9.

Emanjot Singh Chahal led the Titans' bowling line-up with a three-wicket haul while Krish Bhagat took two wickets.

In reply, Mridul Sandal scored a rapid 16-ball 35-run knock, comprising seven boundaries, and provided the Titans with a quick start. Skipper Vishwanath Singh (26) and Jashanpreet Sidhu (42) then forged a 62-run partnership for the second wicket. Later, Pukhraj Mann (45 off 24) and Gitansh Khera (14) aided their side to reach the target in 18.4 overs.

Trending

Sahil Khan of JK Super Strikers took two wickets while Vashish Merha and SunRisers Hyderabad star Mayank Markhande took one wicket each.

In the following game, BLV Blasters set the Phantoms a massive 205-run target. Skipper Naman Dhir smashed 71 off 40 balls. He was backed by Taranveer Singh’s 29, and decent contributions from Gaurav Chaudhary (18), Harpreet Brar (16), and Manav Vashisht (16) in the lower order.

Vikrant Rana of the Royal Phantoms grabbed three wickets while Sukhdeep Bajwa and Kunwar Kukreja took two apiece.

The Blasters then dominated on the bowling front, limiting Phantoms to just 126 runs. Every Blasters bowler managed to take a wicket except Brar, showcasing a well-rounded attack. Kuljit Singh particularly shone with three wickets, ably supported by Gaurav and Aaradhya Shukla with two wickets each.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Naman Dhir BLV 71 1 1 71 71 177.5 0 1 8 2 2 Shivein Rakheja JK 46 1 1 46 46 112.2 0 0 3 3 3 Pukhraj Mann IST 45 1 1 45 45 187.5 0 0 2 4 4 Harnoor Singh BLV 43 1 1 43 43 172 0 0 4 2 5 Jashanpreet Singh-Sidhu IST 42 1 1 42 42 131.25 0 0 3 1 6 Mridul Sandal IST 35 1 1 35 35 218.75 0 0 4 3 7 Shahbaz Singh Sandhu JK 33 1 1 33 33 137.5 0 0 3 1 8 Taranveer Singh BLV 29 1 1 29 29 138.1 0 0 1 2 9 Sohraab Dhaliwal RP 26 1 1 26 26 173.33 0 0 3 1 10 Vishwanath Pratap Singh IST 26 1 1 26 26 104 0 0 3 0

Naman Dhir of BLV Blasters is the top-scorer of the Punjab T20 2024 after playing an excellent 71-run knock against Royal Phantoms with the aid of eight fours and two sixes.

Ranked second, Shivein Rakheja scored 46 runs from 41 deliveries, a knock that comprised three fours and as many sixes.

Following closely, Pukhraj Mann (45), Harnoor Singh (43), and Jashanpreet Singh-Sidhu (42) are placed third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Emanjot Singh Chahal IST 3 1 1 9 8 6.75 0 1 0 2 Kuljit Singh BLV 3 1 1 5.67 4 8.5 0 1 0 3 Vikrant Rana RP 3 1 1 15.67 8 11.75 0 1 0 4 Gaurav Choudhary BLV 2 1 1 2.5 6 2.5 0 0 0 5 Krish Bhagat IST 2 1 1 13 12 6.5 0 0 0 6 Aaradhya Shukla BLV 2 1 1 9 7.5 7.2 0 0 0 7 Sahil Khan JK 2 1 1 15.5 12 7.75 0 0 0 8 Kunwar Kukreja RP 2 1 1 19 12 9.5 0 0 0 9 Sukhdeep Bajwa RP 2 1 1 21 12 10.5 0 0 0 10 Manav Vashisth BLV 1 1 1 11 12 5.5 0 0 0

Emanjot Singh Chahal, Kuljit Singh, and Vikrant Rana occupy the top three spots with three wickets each. Emanjot has been the most economical with an impressive economy of 6.75 while the rest follow him with 8.5 and 11.75, respectively.

With an excellent economy of 2.5, Gaurav Choudhary is ranked fourth, taking two wickets. He is the most economical bowler among the top five.

Krish Bhagat, Aaradhya Shukla, Sahil Khan, Kunwar Kukreja, and Sukhdeep Bajwa have also picked up two wickets each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback