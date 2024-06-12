Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Intersoft Titans vs BLV Blasters (Updated) ft. Jashanpreet Singh-Sidhu and Gurnoor Brar

Trident Stallions won the toss in the third match of the Shere-Punjab T20 2024 against Agri Kings Knights and elected to bowl. Mandeep Singh emerged as the highest scorer for the Knights, smashing 60 runs off 35 deliveries. Sehaj Dhawan and Madhav Pathania scored 30-plus runs each.

The Knights finished with 212 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Gurnoor Brar was the most successful bowler for the Stallions, picking up five wickets for 35 runs in four overs.

In reply, Sahil Sharma scored 55 runs off 23 deliveries for the Stallions. Ramandeep Singh, meanwhile, missed out on a half-century by just two runs. The other batters didn’t have a decent outing as the Stallions could only 202 manage runs for the loss of nine wickets as the Knights won the match by 10 runs. Ashwani Kumar picked four wickets, while Ayush Goyal took three wickets.

Trending

Intersoft Titans won the toss in the second match of the day against BLV Blasters and elected to bat. Jashanpreet Singh-Sidhu scored 63 runs off 48 deliveries, helping the Titans post a 156-run total for the loss of nine wickets. Kuljit Singh was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 36 runs in four overs.

In reply, Harnoor Singh scored 54 runs off 39 deliveries for the Blasters and was the highest scorer. Anmol Malhotra remained unbeaten on 42 runs off 26 deliveries and helped the Blasters win the match by seven wickets in 18.5 overs.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Jashanpreet Singh-Sidhu IST 105 2 2 63 52.5 131.25 0 1 12 2 2 Harnoor Singh BLV 97 2 2 54 48.5 131.08 0 1 7 3 3 Naman Dhir BLV 78 2 2 71 39 165.96 0 1 8 2 4 Mandeep Singh AKK 60 1 1 60 60 171.43 0 1 5 1 5 Gitansh Khera IST 58 2 2 44 58 141.46 0 0 6 2 6 Pukhraj Mann IST 56 2 2 45 56 186.67 0 0 4 4 7 Sahil Sharma TS 55 1 1 55 55 239.13 0 1 2 6 8 Abhay Choudhary TS 48 1 1 48 48 165.52 0 0 3 3 9 Shivein Rakheja JK 46 1 1 46 46 112.2 0 0 3 3 10 Anmol Malhotra BLV 45 2 2 42 45 145.16 0 0 5 0

Jashanpreet Singh-Sidhu has jumped to first place from fifth with 105 runs in two games.

Harnoor Singh has moved to second position from fourth, having amassed 97 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 131.08.

Naman Dhir has slipped to third place from first. He has 78 runs to his name in two outings.

Mandeep Singh has jumped to the fourth position with 60 runs in his first outing on Tuesday.

Gitansh Khera has moved to fifth place with a total of 58 runs in two games.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Kuljit Singh BLV 7 2 2 7.57 5.14 8.83 0 2 0 2 Gurnoor Brar TS 5 1 1 7 4.8 8.75 1 0 0 3 Emanjot Singh Chahal IST 5 2 2 10 8.4 7.14 0 1 0 4 Ashwani Kumar AKK 4 1 1 5.25 6 5.25 0 1 0 5 Aaradhya Shukla BLV 4 2 2 8.25 9.75 5.08 0 0 0 6 Ayush Goyal AKK 3 1 1 15.33 8 11.5 0 1 0 7 Vikrant Rana RP 3 1 1 15.67 8 11.75 0 1 0 8 Krish Bhagat IST 2 1 1 13 12 6.5 0 0 0 9 Sahil Khan JK 2 1 1 15.5 12 7.75 0 0 0 10 Kunwar Kukreja RP 2 1 1 19 12 9.5 0 0 0

Kuljit Singh has moved to first place from second with seven wickets in two matches at an average of 7.57.

Gurnoor Brar has jumped to the second position after taking five wickets in his first outing of the season.

Emanjot Singh Chahal has slipped to third place from first with five wickets in two games.

Ashwani Kumar has moved to the fourth position after taking four wickets in one game.

Aaradhya Shukla has jumped to fifth place from sixth. He has four wickets to his name in two innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback