Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Intersoft Titans vs BLV Blasters (Updated) ft. Jashanpreet Singh-Sidhu and Gurnoor Brar

Modified Jun 12, 2024 08:37 IST
Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Top run-getters
Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Top run-getters

Trident Stallions won the toss in the third match of the Shere-Punjab T20 2024 against Agri Kings Knights and elected to bowl. Mandeep Singh emerged as the highest scorer for the Knights, smashing 60 runs off 35 deliveries. Sehaj Dhawan and Madhav Pathania scored 30-plus runs each.

The Knights finished with 212 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Gurnoor Brar was the most successful bowler for the Stallions, picking up five wickets for 35 runs in four overs.

In reply, Sahil Sharma scored 55 runs off 23 deliveries for the Stallions. Ramandeep Singh, meanwhile, missed out on a half-century by just two runs. The other batters didn’t have a decent outing as the Stallions could only 202 manage runs for the loss of nine wickets as the Knights won the match by 10 runs. Ashwani Kumar picked four wickets, while Ayush Goyal took three wickets.

Intersoft Titans won the toss in the second match of the day against BLV Blasters and elected to bat. Jashanpreet Singh-Sidhu scored 63 runs off 48 deliveries, helping the Titans post a 156-run total for the loss of nine wickets. Kuljit Singh was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 36 runs in four overs.

In reply, Harnoor Singh scored 54 runs off 39 deliveries for the Blasters and was the highest scorer. Anmol Malhotra remained unbeaten on 42 runs off 26 deliveries and helped the Blasters win the match by seven wickets in 18.5 overs.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Jashanpreet Singh-SidhuIST105226352.5131.2501122
2Harnoor SinghBLV97225448.5131.080173
3Naman DhirBLV78227139165.960182
4Mandeep SinghAKK60116060171.430151
5Gitansh KheraIST58224458141.460062
6Pukhraj MannIST56224556186.670044
7Sahil SharmaTS55115555239.130126
8Abhay ChoudharyTS48114848165.520033
9Shivein RakhejaJK46114646112.20033
10Anmol MalhotraBLV45224245145.160050

Jashanpreet Singh-Sidhu has jumped to first place from fifth with 105 runs in two games.

Harnoor Singh has moved to second position from fourth, having amassed 97 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 131.08.

Naman Dhir has slipped to third place from first. He has 78 runs to his name in two outings.

Mandeep Singh has jumped to the fourth position with 60 runs in his first outing on Tuesday.

Gitansh Khera has moved to fifth place with a total of 58 runs in two games.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Kuljit SinghBLV7227.575.148.83020
2Gurnoor BrarTS51174.88.75100
3Emanjot Singh ChahalIST522108.47.14010
4Ashwani KumarAKK4115.2565.25010
5Aaradhya ShuklaBLV4228.259.755.08000
6Ayush GoyalAKK31115.33811.5010
7Vikrant RanaRP31115.67811.75010
8Krish BhagatIST21113126.5000
9Sahil KhanJK21115.5127.75000
10Kunwar KukrejaRP21119129.5000

Kuljit Singh has moved to first place from second with seven wickets in two matches at an average of 7.57.

Gurnoor Brar has jumped to the second position after taking five wickets in his first outing of the season.

Emanjot Singh Chahal has slipped to third place from first with five wickets in two games.

Ashwani Kumar has moved to the fourth position after taking four wickets in one game.

Aaradhya Shukla has jumped to fifth place from sixth. He has four wickets to his name in two innings.

