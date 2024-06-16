Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Agri’s King’s Knights vs Royal Phantoms (Updated) ft. Anmolpreet Singh

The 11th match of the 2024 Sher-e-Punjab T20 saw the Royal Phantoms take on JK Super Strikers at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali with the Super Strikers winning the game by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, the Trident Stallions secured a 42-run victory against Intersoft Titans in the 12th encounter of the tournament.

After being put to the test first, Royal Phantoms got off to a horrid start losing their opener Azam Nazar and batter Eish Rao cheaply. Jaskaran Singh-I and Anmolpreet Singh scored the most for the Phantoms, scoring 51 and 55 each with an SR of 108.51 and 166.67 respectively.

In the end, the Lions managed to score 157/3 in 20 overs. In reply, the JK Super Strikers overhauled the target with ease, winning the game by seven wickets and 20 deliveries to spare.

Trending

Shifting our focus to the second encounter of the day, Trident Stallions racked up a competitive score of 154/6 runs in 20 overs against the Intersoft Titans. Salil Arora was the top scorer with 60 off 40 deliveries. Tejpreet Singh claimed two wickets for the Titans.

In response, Intersoft Titans could not chase down the total and could only manage to score 112/8 in 20 overs.

Baltej Singh, Aryaman Singh, and Ravinder Singh Brar took two wickets each for the Trident Stallions.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Kartik Sharma JK 249 4 4 97 124.5 168.24 - 3 19 17 2 Anmolpreet Singh RP 218 4 4 90 72.67 153.52 - 3 20 9 3 Anmol Malhotra BLV 184 4 4 128 61.33 185.86 1 - 17 9 4 Salil Arora TS 170 4 4 60 170 155.96 - 2 13 7 5 Naman Dhir BLV 156 4 4 71 39 164.21 - 2 12 8 6 Mandeep Singh AKK 135 4 4 60 45 155.17 - 1 11 4 7 Sehaj Dhawan AKK 127 4 4 48 31.75 192.42 - - 15 8 8 Jashanpreet Singh Sidhu IST 121 4 4 63 30.25 112.04 - 1 13 2 9 Harnoor Singh BLV 119 4 4 54 29.75 130.77 - 1 10 4 10 Jaskaran Singh-I RP 118 4 4 51 29.5 107.27 - 1 13 2

Kartik Sharma tops the run-scoring charts with 249 runs in four innings. He has scored his runs at an average of 124.50 and a stellar strike rate of 168.24.

Sharma is closely followed by Anmolpreet Singh, who has amassed 218 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 153.52. In third place is Anmol Malhotra, with 184 runs from four matches and a strike rate of 185.86. Salil Arora is in fourth place with 170 runs and an impressive SR of 155.96. Naman Dhir occupies the fifth spot with 156 runs from four games.

Mandeep Singh, Sehaj Dhawan, Jashanpreet Singh Sidhu, Harnoor Singh, and Jaskaran Singh-I round off the top ten run-getters list with totals of 135, 127, 121, 119, and 118 runs, respectively.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 4W+ Maiden 1 Gurnoor Brar TS 9 4 4 11.67 10 7 1 1 - 2 Ayush Goyal AKK 9 4 4 14.44 8.67 10 - - - 3 Ashwani Kumar AKK 8 4 4 19.25 9.75 11.85 - 1 - 4 Sahil Khan JK 7 4 4 15.14 13.14 6.91 - - - 5 Kuljit Singh BLV 7 4 4 18.43 10.29 10.75 - 1 - 6 Emanjot Singh Chahal IST 6 4 4 17.67 15 7.07 - - - 7 Baltej Singh TS 6 4 4 19.83 15 7.93 - - - 8 Sukhdeep Bajwa RP 6 4 4 17.33 12 8.67 - - - 9 Aaradhya Shukla BLV 6 4 4 19.83 13.5 8.81 - - - 10 Harpreet Brar BLV 5 4 4 24 18 8 0 1 0

Gurnoor Brar is atop the highest wicket-taker chart with nine scalps from four matches. Brar has claimed his wickets at an astonishing average of 11.67 and an economy rate of 7.

Ayush Goyal occupies the second spot with nine wickets at an average of 14.44 and an economy of 10. Ashwani Kumar takes the third spot with eight wickets, while Sahil Khan is fourth on the list with seven wickets. Kuljit Singh rounds off the top five with his tally of seven wickets.

Emanjot Singh Chahal, Baltej Singh, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Aradhya Shukla, and Harpreet Brar occupy the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth spots, taking six wickets each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback