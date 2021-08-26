Shikhar Dhawan visits Vishno Devi ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan recently visited the Vaishno Devi shrine as he spent some time with family members before traveling to the UAE for the second edition of the IPL 2021. Dhawan is an integral part of the Delhi Capitals squad, who are currently at the top of the points table with 12 points.

The swashbuckling opener took to social media platform Instagram to share a couple of pictures from the trip with his father. Shikhar Dhawan captioned the post:

"Vaishno devi ki paidal yatra bahut achi rahi. Bachpan ke din yaad aa gaye jab mere Papa mujhe yaaha lekar aate the. Par iss baar apne papa ko vaishno devi ke darshan karakar bahut achha laga 🤗.Yatra bahut hi mazedaar rahi, bachpan ki tarah raaste mein ganne ka ras aur maggi ka mazza liya. Puraani yaadein taaza ho gayi🤩. Bahut hi khas anubhav, jo parivaar ke saath se aur bhi khas ban gaya. 😊."

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan has not traveled with the Delhi Capitals squad, which has already landed in the UAE to prepare for the second half of IPL 2021. He is expected to join the team in the near future.

Shikhar Dhawan is the highest run-scorer so far in IPL 2021 with 380 runs

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 380 runs from eight matches so far in IPL 2021.

Shikhar Dhawan led the Delhi Capitals' batting from the front, amassing 380 runs from eight matches at an average of 54.28 with the best score of 92. Along with Prithvi Shaw (308 runs from eight games), Dhawan looked formidable at the top of the order for the Capitals.

The southpaw, who looked in fine rhythm in the recently-concluded Sri Lanka series, will hope to keep up the good work in the second phase of IPL 2021. The Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai.

