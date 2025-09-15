Shivam Dube clobbers huge six off Saim Ayub's bowling in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Sep 15, 2025 02:35 IST
India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Shivam Dube. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube clobbered a massive six off Pakistan cricketer Saim Ayub's bowling in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14. The left-handed batter stepped out and picked the bones out of the ball to send it well over the fence.

The moment occurred in the closing stages of the marquee clash in Dubai. Although Ayub had picked up the three wickets to fall for India, captain Suryakumar Yadav and Dube attacked him relentlessly in his fourth and final over (15th of the innings). The Indian skipper belted a boundary off Ayub's first ball, while Dube ended it by dancing down the track and sending the ball into the stands over the mid-wicket region.

Watch the video below:

The six from the southpaw brought down the equation to the Men in Blue needing five from 11. Pakistan had set India a target of 128.

Shivam Dube stays unbeaten with Suryakumar Yadav as Team India coast to a seven-wicket victory in Dubai

Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav walk off after a seven-wicket win. (Credits: Getty)
Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav walk off after a seven-wicket win. (Credits: Getty)

Shivam Dube stayed unbeaten on 10, while Suryakumar Yadav scored 47* as Team India comfortably beat their arch-rivals to register a seven-wicket victory, their second in as many attempts in this Asia Cup. The toss in Dubai fell in favor of Pakistan, with skipper Salman Ali Agha opting to bat first.

However, they were pegged back early as Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Ayub (0) and Mohammad Haris (3) cheaply.

Axar Patel broke the promising 39-run partnership between Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan by dismissing the former for 17. He picked up his second wicket by getting the better of skipper Agha, who teetered his way to three runs off 12 deliveries. Farhan top-scored for the Men in Green with 40, while Shaheen Shah Afridi made 33, courtesy of some late hits, taking Pakistan to 127/9 in 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma put Team India in front during the chase, clobbering 31 off 13 deliveries. Suryakumar, who stayed unbeaten on 47, shared a 56-run stand with Tilak Varma, as India needed only 15.5 overs to seal victory. India will next face Oman on September 19.

