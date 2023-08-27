Shivamogga Lions, Gulbarga Mystics enter semi-finals of Maharaja T20 Trophy 2023

Shivamogga Lions and Gulbarga Mystics secured the last two available slots in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2023 semifinals on the final day of the league stage. The two teams confirmed their advance with victories at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, August 27.

After bowling the third ball of the 18th over, there was a sense of relief in the Shivamogga dugout as they managed to hold the last-placed Bengaluru Blasters from chasing 192 in the stipulated overs.

If the Mayank Agarwal-led side successfully chased the big target down in 17.3 overs, Shivamogga would have missed out on the qualification. They would have finished with an inferior net run rate to that of Mangalore Dragons’ -0.544.

Shreyas Gopal’s men eventually won the encounter by 11 runs to set up the first semi-final clash against table leaders Hubli Tigers on Saturday. Riding on the sturdy 102-run partnership between the middle-order pair of Abhinav Manohar (58 off 25 balls) and Shreyas (43 off 23 balls), Shivamogga cruised to 192 for 5 in the first innings.

Manohar was the aggressor among the two, hammering five sixes and two boundaries, at a staggering strike rate of 232. Gopal ably backed his partner after their side was reduced to 86 for 4 at the end of the 12th over.

Dega Nischal’s explosive innings of 68 runs from 40 balls led Bengaluru’s fightback. However, others failed to deliver and seal a consolation win. Suraj Ahuja’s late efforts with the bat (29 off 19 balls) weren’t enough for Bengaluru to get past the finishing line as they mustered 181 for 8 after 20 overs.

Gulbarga Mystics spoil Mangalore Dragons’ party in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2023

Both Gulbarga and Mangalore were required to pocket two points to strengthen their chances of a semis berth in the first match of Sunday. Therefore, it was a make-or-break situation for both teams. Vyshak Vijaykumar’s men turned out to be the better side in the evening.

After opting to bowl first, Vyshak & Co. shot down the Mangalore batting order to 86 for 7 in just the 12th over. Thanks to Aniruddha Joshi’s determined 32-ball 46, the Dragons reached a decent total, though they were bowled out for 144 in 19.1 overs.

Gulbarga openers LR Chethan and Aneesh KV notched up exuberant fifties to provide a flying start in a moderate chase. Chethan departed in the 12th over, where opposition's skipper Krishnappa Gowtham struck twice.

Aneesh, though, remained unbeaten on 72. His innings was laced with five fours and four sixes as Gulbarga finished the chase with 27 balls to spare.