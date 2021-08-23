Fawad Alam is a genius; hats off to him: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was impressed by Fawad Alam's unbeaten knock of 76 runs on Day One of the second Test against the West Indies. Akhtar complimented the veteran batsman for his dedication and being a multi-talented individual.

Fawad Alam returned to the Test side last year on the England tour for the first time in 11 years. The southpaw could not make the opportunity count on his return. However, Alam scored heavily in subsequent matches. He already averages a healthy 51.67 in seven Tests this year, amassing 465 runs.

Speaking about Fawad Alam's knock, Shoaib Akhtar labeled him a 'genius'. The Rawalpindi Express revealed that the 35-year-old did theater and acting, but was never too far away from cricket. Akhtar has observed that Alam is playing well for Pakistan despite being out of the side for 11 years.

"Fawad Alam is a genius. He has done TV, played cricket and featured in dramas but always kept performing. He sincerely plays for Pakistan despite being out of the side for 11 years. Hats off to him," Akhtar said as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Tea in Kingston ☕️



Babar Azam (65*) and Fawad Alam (67*) taking Pakistan through the session unscathed. #WTC23 | #WIvPAK | https://t.co/MXEhzUVmcv pic.twitter.com/VYSwvIUOY7 — ICC (@ICC) August 20, 2021

Fawad Alam retired hurt on the first day of the second Test in Kingston

Meanwhile, Fawad Alam's unbeaten knock of 76 rescued Pakistan from an embarrassing situation as there were 2-3 after losing the toss. The southpaw added 158 with Babar Azam. However, he walked off after developing cramps due to the sweltering heat.

Pakistan's score at the end of Day One was 212-4, with Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Rizwan stitching an unbroken stand of 44. Skipper Babar Azam departed for 75 while play was not possible on Day Two due to persistent rain.

