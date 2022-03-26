"When are you touring Pakistan as a minister?" - Shoaib Akhtar on Harbhajan Singh's Rajya Sabha nomination  

Harbhajan Singh has ventured into the world of politics following his retirement from the sport last year. Upon his nomination for Rajya Sabha, the former off-spinner was congratulated by Shoaib Akhtar, who also chimed in with a witty comment as well.

The former Pakistan pacer admitted following the IPL auction with great interest, primarily to see the money involved. Akhtar added that he felt bad for Harbhajan Singh since he could not be part of the auction after retiring from the game.

However, he was made aware of the Turbanator's latest achievement off the field.

After making India Proud as a bowling legend, Mr. Turbanator is now going to raise his voice for the people of Punjab in Parliament Cricketer @harbhajan_singh files his nomination as AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab.After making India Proud as a bowling legend, Mr. Turbanator is now going to raise his voice for the people of Punjab in Parliament Cricketer @harbhajan_singh files his nomination as AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab.After making India Proud as a bowling legend, Mr. Turbanator is now going to raise his voice for the people of Punjab in Parliament 🇮🇳 https://t.co/nqPmfzw6f7

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Akhtar said:

"I follow the IPL auction very closely to see who gets how much money. Really good to see India selling teams for amounts like 1 billion. It is really good that young players are getting money, very good to see. I just feel bad for Bhajji."

He added:

"Congratulations, when are you touring Pakistan as a minister?"

While Harbhajan Singh's tour to Pakistan as a minister will have to wait, the spinner does have a visit to the neighboring nation under his belt as a player.

He was part of the squad that toured Pakistan in 2006. The 41-year-old played two Tests in Lahore and Faisalabad, respectively.

Harbhajan Singh has been nominated by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

The Punjab-born cricketer bid adieu to cricket on December 24, 2021. Following which, he was seen with cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, sparking a debate over a potential entry into politics.

Rupashree Nanda @rupashreenanda #Breaking Cricketer Harbhajan Singh could be one of the five Rajya members that AAP is set to send to the Rajya Sabha by the end of this month #Breaking Cricketer Harbhajan Singh could be one of the five Rajya members that AAP is set to send to the Rajya Sabha by the end of this month

Refuting rumors of him joining a political party, the flamboyant spinner was eventually nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Punjab. He has been nominated alongside Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Kumar Mittal and Raghav Chadha for the role.

The five candidates were elected unopposed with the elections slated to be conducted on March 31. The former player is likely to be given the responsibility of the new proposed sports university in Jalandhar, which is his home town as well.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava