Shoaib Malik discusses his famous Champions Trophy 2017 pep talk that turned Pakistan's fortunes around

Shoaib Malik recently opened up on his famous pep talk that got Pakistan’s campaign back on track during the 2017 Champions Trophy. The 39-year-old gave an insight into what he said to his teammates that day.

Shoaib Malik's stirring pep talk during the ICC event is widely credited to have turned Pakistan’s fortunes around. Several players like Fakhar Zaman have talked about how Malik’s words lifted their spirits.

In an interview with Cricwik, Shoaib Malik dived into what he said to his teammates.

“My entire pep talk during the Champions Trophy revolved around how nobody can guarantee you a spot in the side, nor can anyone take it away from you. We were spending a lot of time practising, but we weren’t getting results,” Malik revealed.

Shoaib Malik's famous pep talk that breathed life into Pakistan's victorious Champions Trophy campaign 🏆



The senior pro recalls what was said in the aftermath of the team's group match defeat to India 👏



Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/IrZQ2A544I#HBLPSL6 #Pakistan #CT2017 pic.twitter.com/6vU5Z4ANVj — CricWick (@CricWick) June 2, 2021

Shoaib Malik gave the pep talk after India trounced Pakistan by 124 runs in their first game of the 2017 Champions Trophy. His words certainly did the trick, with Pakistan not losing a game as they went on to win the trophy by beating India by 180 runs in the final.

Malik talked about how the nature of ICC tournaments and Pakistan’s performance in the opening fixture prompted him to take that step.

“On that particular day, our result was very bad and ICC events are almost like knock out tournaments due to their format. I only motivated the players to do what they do best and be confident. I advised them to not think about the result. I feel you only come under pressure when you start thinking about the result,” Shoaib Malik explained.

I am positive about playing in the T20 World Cup: Shoaib Malik

Keeping his 2017 Champions Trophy heroics aside, Shoaib Malik still harbours hopes of playing the upcoming T20 World Cup for Pakistan. The all-rounder has not featured in the format for Pakistan since September 2020, with the side preferring other players in his place.

“I am positive about playing in the T20 World Cup. I feel you should try to avail all the opportunities you get. For me, the most important thing is personal satisfaction, and you only get that when you give your best shot irrespective of the opportunity. At the end of the day, your performances should help the team you are representing. That’s my first goal,” Malik said.

Shoaib Malik will play for Peshawar Zalmi when PSL 2021 resumes in the next few days. The veteran is trying to use the competition as a launchpad for an international comeback.

“If I start thinking that I can use PSL 2021 as a stepping stone to my selection in the T20 World Cup then I will forget my process. I don’t want to do that and my only focus is on being consistent so that my team can benefit from it,” Malik concluded.

Shoaib Malik was in solid form with the bat during the first half of the competition as he averaged 33.66 i. A solid PSL 2021 campaign could see him make a return to the squad during the World Cup later this year.