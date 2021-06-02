Shoaib Malik offers to play at No. 5 and hopes Babar Azam takes Pakistan to newer heights 

Shoaib Malik is hopeful that Babar Azam will take the Pakistan team to newer heights in international cricket. The all-rounder has also expressed his readiness to play at number five for the team, if needed.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan on Wednesday (June 2), Shoaib Malik spoke at length about his relationship with Babar Azam. The 39-year-old revealed he is close to Azam, but when he became the team captain, Malik allowed him to make decisions professionally and not emotionally.

"Babar Azam is like a younger brother to me. I've always loved him. I hope he continues to perform well in all three formats. Now that he is the captain, hopefully, he will take Pakistan cricket to newer heights. When he became the skipper, I allowed him the space he needs as a captain so that he can learn new things," Shoaib Malik said.

Malik also said that he had always offered his suggestions to the team management and would continue doing so even if he is not present in the squad.

I will never tell Babar that you speak to the management and bring me back in the squad: Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik is like an elder brother to Babar Azam

Shoaib Malik's last appearance in international cricket came on September 1, 2020. In his absence, the middle-order batters could not impress much in the recently-concluded tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Malik revealed that he reached out to Babar Azam after the middle-order failed during the two series, claiming he is ready to chip in should the need arise. But at the same time the veteran all-rounder also clarified he would never pressurize Azam to speak to the team management about his return.

"And the second thing is, I will never tell Babar that you speak to the management and bring me back in the squad. Recently, the number five batsmen were struggling in Zimbabwe and South Africa. So, I informed Babar that if you want me to play at number five, I am ready.

"I have much experience of playing at that number. But I clarified I was not asking for a favor. Our relationship is good off the field, but that should not impact the on-field decisions," Shoaib Malik concluded.

Babar Azam is on right track and will become very good captain,I have no differences with Misbah-ul-Haq .I will do acting courses before my proper acting debut in future. Shoaib Malik

Full interview in Cricket Pakistan

YouTube link https://t.co/Mllwi3YNKd pic.twitter.com/bFRkx0wtWu — Saleem Khaliq (@saleemkhaliq) June 2, 2021

