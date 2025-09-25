"Should get consistent opportunities now" - Irfan Pathan backs young batter ahead of IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has backed young batter Sai Sudharsan ahead of the home Test series against the West Indies. The first Test will begin on October 02 in Ahmedabad.

Young Sai Sudharsan has been picked in the squad, while Karun Nair has been dropped. This comes as a clear indication that India could be looking at Sudharsan as their potential number three for the future. Although he did not start well on his debut in England, he impressed with a half-century in Manchester.

Irfan Pathan reckoned that Sai Sudharsan must get opportunities consistently now. He added that the young left-hander could play more regularly and is talented enough to succeed.

"Sai Sudharsan, the left-handed batsman, should get consistent opportunities now; in the England series he was on and off, even though he showed his talent. Now looks like he’ll play more regularly, and he absolutely has the talent to be very, very successful," he said on his YouTube channel.

The 23-year-old has played three Tests and has scored 140 runs with a fifty so far. However, he has shown his potential in first-class cricket, scoring 2170 runs from 33 matches with seven hundreds and as many fifties.

While this will be Shubman Gill's second series as Test captain, India have named Ravindra Jadeja as the vice-captain in Rishabh Pant's absence. Irfan Pathan also backed the move to name Jadeja as Gill's deputy.

"This will be Shubman Gill's second series as captain, and Ravindra Jadeja has been picked as vice-captain. That’s great, he truly deserves it. Jadeja has performed brilliantly and been a match-winner for India, especially in Test cricket. Since Rishabh Pant is not available due to injury, Jadeja as vice-captain is well deserved," he added.

Shubman Gill will be keen to register his first series win after having drawn 2-2 in England.

Pant's absence a huge chance for Dhruv Jurel to prove himself, feels Irfan Pathan

Dhruv Jurel will be the first choice wicket-keeper batter in Rishabh Pant's absence against the West Indies. Jurel kept wickets while Pant could not bat in England. However, he will now get the opportunity to play as a wicket-keeper batter. Irfan Pathan reflected that it will be a huge opportunity to prove his worth.

"Since Rishabh Pant is unavailable, Jurel gets an opportunity. He’s a talented wicketkeeper-batsman, and this is a huge chance for him to prove himself, potentially even just as a batsman," he said.

Jurel has a decent Test record. He has played five matches and has scored 255 runs at an average of 36.42. His first-class numbers also highlight his potential. He has made 1655 runs from 26 games at an average of 50.15 with two hundreds and 12 fifties.

