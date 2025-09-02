"Should play for the next 10 years" - CSK bowler's massive statement on Rohit Sharma's future ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Khaleel Ahmed believes Rohit Sharma should play for another decade, given his value to Indian cricket. The left-arm pacer, who debuted for India under the current ODI skipper in the 2018 Asia Cup, spoke glowingly about the veteran.

Ad

The 38-year-old has called it quits from the T20I and Test formats, with ODIs being his lone involvement with the Indian team. The Men in Blue have achieved incredible success under Rohit, winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Talking about the legendary skipper in an interview with Revsportz, Khaeel said:

"I feel Rohit Sharma should play for the next 10 years for the good of Indian cricket and that’s my personal feeling. When in 2019, we were playing a series against Bangladesh in Rajkot, once I didn’t have a great day and only got one wicket, so he came to me and spoke to me personally in the dressing room."

Ad

Trending

"The team was leaving the stadium and he stayed back to have a one on one with me and told me how I should be. He told me that I am unaware of my own capabilities. When we were getting out of the stadium, all the fans were screaming for Rohit bhai and he told me that ‘all of this should happen for you too’ and that I should wish that for myself and stay positive," he added.

Ad

Khaleel continued praising Rohit for his rare leadership skills, saying:

"A captain like him, talking to me like that after the match, made me wonder how kind a person he was. I’ve seen him do the same thing with Rishabh (Pant). ‘What a man! What a captain!’ I would say. People don’t even look at you when you have a bad match but as a captain he is something else."

Ad

"Recently I met him at the NCA (Centre of Excellence) during the Duleep Trophy and he looked very fit so I asked him to stay like that and keep playing. I have hardly seen such a captain and person in my life, he is a gem and I have a lot of respect and love for him. It’s not possible to express everything in this short interview."

Ad

Apart from his success as the Indian captain, Rohit has also led his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI), to a joint-record five titles.

"He made me aware of the fact that I have something special in me" - Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed recalled his Team India debut in the 2018 Asia Cup when Rohit Sharma boosted his confidence despite being much senior to him. The now-27-year-old impressed in his first spell for India, finishing with figures of 3/48 in 10 overs against Hong Kong.

Ad

"He (Rohit) gave me a lot of confidence, in spite of me being junior to him, he made me aware of the fact that I have something special in me. Such a successful cricketer taking the time to talk to me and inspiring me, boosted my confidence," said Khaleel (via the aforementioned source).

Khaleel has not played for India since the T20I series against Sri Lanka in July 2024. His last ODI appearance for India came back in August 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news