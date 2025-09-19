"Should be rested perhaps even against Pakistan" - Indian legend's huge claim on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar made a massive claim regarding ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman. The Men In Blue will play Oman in their final group stage match on Friday, September 19, in Abu Dhabi.

As India have already qualified for the Super Fours, Gavaskar reckoned that they could rest Jasprit Bumrah against Oman. Further, he added that the pacer should be rested even in their Super Four game against Pakistan so that he would be fresh for the final.

“I believe Jasprit Bumrah should be rested perhaps even against Pakistan, so he’s available for the bigger match on Sunday, the 28th. That’s what India should be looking at. Of course, there will still need to be one bench player included, but Bumrah should be left out for tomorrow’s game to give him rest,” he said in an interaction with Sony Sports Network (via The Indian Express)

India will face Pakistan in the Super Four clash on Sunday, September 21, in Dubai. The two teams previously met in the group stage, where India trashed the Men in Green comfortably by seven wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav and his troops will play Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their other two Super Four matches. The Asia Cup 2025 final is scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.

How has Jasprit Bumrah fared at the Asia Cup 2025 so far?

Jasprit Bumrah returned to international cricket during India's recently concluded Test series in England. Before the Asia Cup 2025, he had last played T20I cricket during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

So far in this tournament, Bumrah has picked up three wickets from two matches at an average of 15.66 and an economy rate of 6.71. He returned figures of 1/19 from three overs in their first game against the UAE.

Against Pakistan, he bagged two wickets from four overs and gave away 28 runs. Bumrah made his T20I debut in 2016 against Australia. He has been a prime performer in the format for India. Having featured in 72 games so far, he has picked up 92 wickets at an average of 17.67 and an economy rate of 6.29.

