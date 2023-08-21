"Show me a better love story than this"- Top 10 funny memes after Rohit Sharma's entertaining press conference ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Team India captain Rohit Sharma entertained fans with his logical and witty responses during the press conference on Monday, August 21. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar also accompanied him as they addressed the media this afternoon to announce the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2023.

The duo also answered the queries of the media personnel after Agarkar revealed the 17-man squad. Rohit and Agarkar justified the reasons behind the selection of several players and explained why a few players could not find a place in the squad.

Sharma responded to all the queries in his typical manner and added a dash of humor to some of them. This is not the first instance as Rohit has always been an entertaining personality in Press conferences with his amusing replies to the questions posed to him.

Fans enjoyed Rohit Sharma's perspective and responses during the press meet and took to social media platforms to express their reactions through engaging memes. Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

"Now that they are back, hopefully, they stay on"- Rohit Sharma welcomes players coming back from injury break

Rohit Sharma is going to have a near full-strength squad for the first time at Asia Cup 2023 after commencing his captaincy tenure, as several injured players have returned to the mix. When asked whether he was happy about the development at the press conference, Sharma quipped:

“I’ll be happy on the day of the game, with that team sheet when everyone’s available. I’ll be happy then.”

Shedding light on the impact of injuries, he added:

"Injuries are a part and parcel [of the game]. Injuries are not just happening in India, they are happening everywhere around the world. If you look at England, Australia, injuries are happening. But, what we try and do is do the best that we can - get in some of the other boys to come in and fit into the job."

Sharma also said:

"When you have injuries, you can’t really do too much. You can hope for the best that the guys who are injured can come back quicker. Now that they are back, hopefully they stay on for a longer period of time."

India takes on Pakistan in their first match of the Asia Cup 2023 on September 2.